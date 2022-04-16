Hot Rods Game Notes

With a split, the Hot Rods would secure a series win. Tomorrow and Monday are both off-days, with the Hot Rods back in action at Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday against the Rome Braves.

Extras, extras, read all about it... For the third straight game, Bowling Green surrendered the first run, but they responded with their second straight win in comeback fashion. Down 3-0, the Hot Rods got all three runs back in the eighth inning, including two of them on a home run by Alexander Ovalles to force extra innings for the first time all season. With help from a Kyle Manzardo double to lead of the tenth and a game-ending double play, the Hot Rods secured their league-leading sixth victory and at least a tie in their first road series of the year.

Yesterday's notes... Soria has a hit in back-to-back games... Murray has reached safely in four-straight games... Soria had his first multi-hit game of the season... Manzardo also had his first multi-hit effort It was also his first start at catcher for BG this year... Doxakis' 5.0 innings is the longest start of the season for a BG starter... He gave up two homers in a game for the second time in his professional career... It was the first time he gave up back-to-back homers as a professional, too... Snyder made his affiliated baseball debut on Friday... He pitched professionally in the Frontier League in 2021 prior to signing with Tampa Bay...

Out in front... The Hot Rods lead the SAL heading into Saturday's action with a 6-1 record, two games up on the division in the South. Greenville, Rome, and Winston-Salem are 4-3 behind BG while Hickory is 3 games back at 3-4. In the North Division, Aberdeen leads the way with a 5-2 record, followed closely by Hudson Valley and Wilmington, who are each a game back at 4-3. Jersey Shore (1-5, North) and Asheville (1-6, South) are the only one-win teams in the SAL.

Going through changes... The Hot Rods have already seen plenty of player movement through the first six games of the season in 2022. Jose Lopez, Andrew Gross, and Sean Hunley have been promoted to AA Montgomery while Garrett Hiott went to AAA Durham and has already returned. Players who joined the team that weren't on the opening day roster are and righty Jack Snyder, and 2021 Hot Rods lefty Joe LaSorsa, both of whom threw two strong innings in their 2022 debuts on Friday.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switch to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

