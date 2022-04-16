HVR Game Notes - April 16, 2022

Hudson Valley Renegades (4-3) at Rome Braves (4-3)

RHP Will Warren (0-0, 8.10) vs. RHP Tanner Gordon (0-1, 6.75)

| Game 7 | Road Game 7 | AdventHealth Stadium | Rome, GA | April 15, 2022 | First Pitch 6:00 p.m. |

WHEN IN ROME: The Hudson Valley Renegades continue their second series of the season tonight when they take on the Rome Braves at AdventHealth Stadium. The six-game series marks the first time that the Renegades and R-Braves will play in their respective franchise histories. It is also the furthest south that Hudson Valley has ever played a game, with Rome falling approximately 50 miles south of Greenville, South Carolina, where the Renegades opened the 2022 season.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT...: After taking an early lead, the Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Rome Braves 4-3 on Friday night. Beck Way turned in a strong outing, striking out a career-high nine batters in 5.0 innings. Cooper Bowman continued a solid series, going 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs, and Everson Pereira was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs.

A NEW ERA: Friday night marked an historic day for the South Atlantic League and across Minor League Baseball as it was the first game in which the new pitch clock rules were enforced. Unlike some other games across the minors, the Renegades-Braves game was fairly uneventful, with only one violation called (Andrew Hoffman was assessed an automatic ball in the third inning with Cooper Bowman batting). The average game time across the SAL on Friday night was 2:41, and was just 2:23 for 9-inning contests. In 2021, the average time of game for a nine-inning contest in High-A East was 3:03.

OFF TO THE RACES: Through seven games of the season, the Hudson Valley Renegades are in second place among High-A teams in stolen bases with 18. Jersey Shore (PHI) has 26 to pace all clubs at the level, while Hillsboro (ARZ) ranks just behind the Gades, with 17. However, the team has been caught stealing six times, leading to a success rate of 75%, right at the break-even mark for stealing. The Renegades have stolen the most bases of any team in the Yankees organization, with Tampa (A) and Somerset (AA) tied for second with 11 swipes, and no other team posting double digits. With 18 steals through seven games, the Renegades are stealing an average of 2.57 bases per game, which puts them on pace for 339 on the season, which would obliterate the previous franchise record of 149 in 2021.

IS THERE A BREEZE IN HERE?: Through seven games, Hudson Valley pitchers have recorded 82 strikeouts in 61.0 IP, good for a 12.1 K/9 rate. The 82 strikeouts rank third among South Atlantic League teams, with Aberdeen (BAL) fanning the most batters through six games, with 94 punchouts, and Rome (ATL) recording 93.

UNPRECEDENTED TIMES: The 2022 season is set to be the longest in the history of the Hudson Valley Renegades. While operating as a Short Season-A team in the New York-Penn League from 1994-2020, the Renegades had never played more than 76 games in a season. In 2021, the club played 120 games in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The "new normal" for Hudson Valley is the 132-game schedule that is now uniform across Class-A leagues, beginning in 2022. The record-setting schedule length includes the earliest Opening Day in franchise history (April 8), earliest Home Opener (April 19), longest season-opening road trip (9 games), and first games played in South Carolina and Georgia.

MEET THE NEW LEAGUE, SAME AS THE OLD LEAGUE: Last month, MLB announced the return of traditional names for its minor leagues, re-christening "High-A East" as the South Atlantic League. The 2022 South Atlantic League is actually the third major iteration of a league with that name. The original South Atlantic League lasted on and off from 1904-1963, when it was moved up to Double-A and re-branded as the Southern League, which still exists today. The next SAL also began in 1903 under the name of the Western Carolinas League. It changed its name in 1980 and operated at the Single-A classification. High-A East (2021) and the current South Atlantic League are considered by MiLB to be one continuous league with the WCL/old SAL.

PROSPECTS GALORE: The Renegades Break Camp roster features six of the Yankees' top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. Catcher Austin Wells (#4) and infielder Trey Sweeney (#5) are joined by outfielder Everson Pereira (#11), pitchers T.J. Sikkema (#20) and Beck Way (#22) and infielder Cooper Bowman (#25). Each of the Yankees last three first round draftees (Sikkema, 2019; Wells, 2020; and Sweeney, 2021) begin the season with Hudson Valley.

RECORD-SETTING SEASON: To nobody's surprise, the Hudson Valley Renegades set 19 new franchise hitting records during the 2021 season, the first in team history as a full-season affiliate. The team and individual players set 19 new single-season hitting records, and 20 new single-season pitching records. Among the most ludicrous was the single-season mark for most team home runs hit (156 -- previous record, 53 in 1999 and 2002), and most strikeouts recorded by the pitching staff (1,308 -- previous record, 693 in 1998).

WELLS MOVING UP: With the graduation of San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart from MLB Pipeline's top prospects list, Renegades catcher Austin Wells is now the No. 10 catching prospect in all of baseball. The 2020 1st rounder is rated as the Yankees' No. 4 prospect, and No. 95 overall in MiLB.

