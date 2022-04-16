Comeback Effort Falls Just Short for Renegades

ROME, Ga - A late-inning comeback fell just short for the Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday night, as the team was defeated by the Rome Braves 3-2 at AdventHealth Stadium.

In his second professional start, Will Warren turned in a strong outing. The right-hander allowed only one run on four hits in 4.2 innings, striking out five and not issuing a walk. Through two starts, Warren (0-1) has struck out 10 batters in 8.0 innings of work.

The only blemish against his ledger came in the bottom of the fourth when Bryson Horne brought home Justyn-Henry Malloy with a fielder's choice groundout that gave Rome a 1-0 lead.

Hudson Valley batters struggled to get anything going against Braves starter Tanner Gordon, who struck out 14 batters in 6.0 shutout innings while allowing only two hits. Rome tacked on two more in the bottom of the sixth against Nelson Alvarez on a two-run double from Javier Valdez.

In the top of the eighth, the Renegades rallied against Jake McSteen to cut the deficit to 3-2. Aldenis Sanchez led off with an infield single and scored on a two-out RBI double by Aaron Palensky. On the very next pitch, Trey Sweeney lined a base hit to left to chase home Palensky and get Hudson Valley within one.

After Wellington Diaz threw a scoreless bottom of the eighth, the Renegades put the tying run on third base with two out in the ninth before Justin Yeager struck out Spencer Henson to end the game.

Hudson Valley finishes its series with Rome on Sunday at AdventHealth Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m., with coverage beginning on the Renegades Baseball Network at 1:45. RHP Blas Castano (0-0, 3.00) climbs the hill for the Renegades, while Rome counters with LHP Luis De Avila (0-1, 7.36)

POSTGAME NOTES: Rome struck out 18 Hudson Valley batters in the game, a new season high in strikeouts for the Renegades... In game two of the new pitch clock rules, the contest took only two hours and 14 minutes to play, tying it with Friday's game for the shortest of the season for the Renegades... Wellington Diaz was assessed an automatic ball on Bryson Horne in the bottom of the eighth for the first pitch clock violation ever called against a Hudson Valley player... The Renegades have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

