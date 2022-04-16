Cyclones Take Two from BlueClaws on Saturday

April 16, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Brooklyn swept double-header from Jersey Shore on Saturday, winning game one 4-3 and game two 6-1. The Cyclones have won three in a row and have taken four of the first five from Jersey Shore.

The losses drop the BlueClaws to 1-7 on the year while Brooklyn improves to 5-3.

Game One

Brooklyn rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take game one 4-3 with Rowdey Jordan tripling home two runs to give the Cyclones the win.

The BlueClaws, who trailed 2-0, came back to take the lead. McCarthy Tatum's first home run o the year opened the Jersey Shore scoring in the third. Tatum scored on a wild pitch in the sixth before Luis Garcia's RBI single put the BlueClaws ahead 3-2. Tatum had two of the four BlueClaws hits in game one.

Both sixth inning runs were charged to Andrew Schultz (0-1). Jersey Shore starter Ben Brown gave up one run in two innings. The BlueClaws then got scoreless relief innings from JP Woodward, Dominic Pipkin, and Tyler McKay.

Nolan Clenny (1-0) was charged with two runs in one inning but earned the win. Sammy Tavarez got the last three outs for his second save of the season.

Game Two

Joe Suozzi drove in four runs as Brooklyn took game two 6-1.

DJ Stewart homered for Jersey Shore in the second inning to open the scoring, but the lead was short-lived. Mick Abel (0-2) gave up two runs in the bottom of the second to put the Cyclones up 2-1. The first scored when Suozzi was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and the second scored on a wild pitch.

Suozzi hit a three-run home run off Jhordany Mezquita in the fourth inning and Rowdey Jordan singled in a run off Jonathan Hughes in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Brooklyn starter Oscar Rojas (1-0) gave up three hits and one run in five innings to earn the win while Reyson Santos got the last six outs for Brooklyn.

Ethan Wilson had two hits and his eighth stolen base of the young season for Jersey Shore in the nightcap.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 2:00 pm in Brooklyn. Jersey Shore returns home to open a series with Asheville (Astros) beginning on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm from ShoreTown Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.