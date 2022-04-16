Hot Rods Late Charge Leads to 4-3 Win in Extras

Hickory, North Carolina - Alexander Ovalles' eighth-inning homer capped a late comeback, leading to the Bowling Green Hot Rods (6-1) 4-3 win in 10 innings over the Hickory Crawdads (3-4) on Friday night. The Hot Rods and Crawdads wrap up their six-game series on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 3:00 PM CT at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina. Game two will begin approximately 30-minutes after the final out of game one.

Friday's game was moving quickly until there were two outs in the bottom of the fourth, where Hickory took a two-run lead on Hot Rods starter John Doxakis. Thomas Saggese hit his first homer of the season to left and Chris Seise hit his second of the year to right, putting the Crawdads up 2-0 with back-to-back homers.

Hickory added a run in the sixth to take a 3-0 lead, but Bowling Green tied the game in the eighth against Crawdads reliever Eudrys Manon. Kyle Manzardo doubled to right-center and went to third on a wild pitch. Diego Infante singled to center to cut the deficit to 3-1. With two outs, Ovalles homered to deep right, tying the game at 3-3.

In the 10th with Osleivis Basabe starting the inning at second, Manzardo doubled to right-center, driving in Basabe to take a 4-3 lead. Sean Mullen slammed the door in the 10th, helping the Hot Rods seal a 4-3 comeback victory.

Doxakis allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts over 5.0 innings in a no-decision. Jack Snyder went 2.0 innings while allowing one unearned run with two walks and two strikeouts. Joe LaSorsa (1-0) earned the win in his 2022 Hot Rods debut, throwing 2.0 innings with a walk and three strikeouts. Mullen earned a save after throwing a scoreless 10th inning, allowing a hit with a strikeout.

Notes: Soria has a hit in back-to-back games... Murray has reached safely in four-straight games... Soria had his first multi-hit game of the season... Manzardo also had his first multi-hit effort It was also his first start at catcher for BG this year... Doxakis' 5.0 innings is the longest start of the season for a BG starter... He gave up two homers in a game for the second time in his professional career... It was the first time he gave up back-to-back homers as a professional, too... Snyder made his affiliated baseball debut on Friday... He pitched professionally in the Frontier League in 2021 prior to signing with Tampa Bay... The Hot Rods and Crawdads finish their series on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 3:00 PM CT first pitch... Fans can listen into the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT... Fans can also listen in via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com... Tickets are on sale for the Hot Rods next homestand against the Rome Braves at the Box Office, www.bghotrods.com and by calling 270-901-2121.

