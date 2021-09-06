Johnson flashes the leather, Krizan goes yard in defeat to Bees
September 6, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (46-58) could not overcome a four-run second inning, falling to the Salt Lake Bees (46-60) for the third straight game.
Center fielder Bryce Johnson made seven catches for outs on Monday, but his back-to-back diving catches in the third inning stole the show.
Johnson robbed Salt Lake second baseman Michael Stefanic of extra-bases with a diving catch to his left. Three pitches later, Johnson ended the inning with a full-length dive on catcher Matt Thaiss' sinking liner.
After being stifled by Salt Lake starter Tyler Danish (one hit and five strikeouts through 4.0 shutout innings), Sacramento got on the board with two runs in the fifth off reliever Felix Peña (4-4).
Second baseman Jason Krizan welcomed Peña with his career-high 15th home run of the season, wrapping it around the right field foul pole, before shortstop Arismendy Alcántara plated designated hitter Mike Tauchman with a sacrifice fly for the River Cats' second run.
Sacramento right-hander Matt Shoemaker (2-3) was hit hard in his 5.0 innings, surrendering six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three.
Lefty Conner Menez, who was pitching in his first game since getting the win in the River Cats' combined no-hitter on Friday, struck out two while allowing one unearned run on four hits and a walk in 3.0 innings.
Left-hander Scott Kazmir (2-2, 4.87) looks to earn the series split with a win on Tuesday, rematching right-hander Cooper Criswell (2-2, 4.44) at 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
Tauchman had another solid day against the Bees, going 2-for-4 with a double and triple. Over his last five games, he is 9-for-20 (.450) with three doubles and a home run.
Catcher Joey Bart knocked in the River Cats' third run with an RBI single, and also back-picked a runner on third base in the fifth inning.
