Round Rock Dominates in 14-2 Win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (52-53) dominated on Sunday night at Southwest University Park as they defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas (42-63) by a final score of 14-3. An impressive six members of the E-Train starting lineup recorded multiple hits while four tallied multiple RBI.

The win went to Round Rock reliever RHP David Kubiak (1-0, 2.70), who tossed 5.0 scoreless innings that saw just three hits and two walks with five strikeouts. El Paso starter LHP Daniel Camarena (3-5, 4.76) was tagged with the loss after allowing five runs on five hits and three walks during his 3.1-inning outing.

The Express took advantage of early success with two runs in the first frame. After grounding into a force out, DH Josh Jung came home on a double from 2B Domingo Leyba. Leyba then advanced to third on a wild pitch before earning his first Round Rock run thanks to a Curtis Terry single.

Round Rock increased its lead to 5-0 in the second as 3B Charles Leblanc knocked a leadoff double and scored the inning's first run as CF Elier Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly. Two more runs crossed home plate when SS Ryan Dorow hit a home run and brought RF Carl Chester, who had drawn a walk, in with him.

The good guys continued to dominate as Round Rock doubled its total to 10-0 with five runs in the sixth inning. Leblanc kicked things off with a leadoff walk and was joined on base as Chester hit a single. C Jack Kruger drove both of his teammates home with a double to right field. After moving on a Hernandez single, Kruger scored thanks to a base hit from Dorow, making it an 8-0 contest.

Leyba hit a single for the Express to load the bases with two out as Hernandez moved to third and Dorow went to second. LF Steele Walker sent Hernandez and Dorow home with a single to give Round Rock its double-digit lead.

The E-Train kept chugging along as Jung went yard to score himself along with Chester and Kruger, increasing Round Rock's advantage to 13-0 in the seventh.

El Paso avoided the shutout by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. RF Patrick Kivlehan worked a leadoff walk before making his way to third on a wild pitch and Ivan Castillo groundout. After 3B Nick Tanielu drew a walk of his own, a single from 2B Gosuke Katoh sent Kivlehan home. Tanielu then scored thanks to a Yorman Rodriguez single for a score of 13-2.

In to pinch hit for Terry, Blake Grant-Parks knocked a leadoff single in the eighth inning to tally his first base hit in an affiliated game since Sept. 1, 2016. Grant-Parks was followed by back-to-back singles from Walker and Leblanc that loaded the bases. As Chester grounded into a double play that tagged Walker and Leblanc out, Grant-Parks crossed home plate, giving Round Rock its 14-2 lead.

The Chihuahuas knocked one hit in both the eighth and ninth innings, but Express relievers RHP Stephen Villines and RHP Justin Anderson held them away from home plate to secure the victory.

The two teams meet for game five on Monday night at Southwest University Park. Express RHP Tyson Miller (2-2, 3.16) is set for the start against Chihuahuas RHP Reiss Knehr (0-1, 2.13). First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT.

