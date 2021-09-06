Bees Win Three Straight

The Salt Lake Bees picked up their third straight win with a 10-3 rout of the Sacramento River Cats on Monday afternoon. The Bees took the lead with four runs in the second inning on an errant pickoff throw by former Salt Lake pitcher Matt Shoemaker and a three run homer by Mitch Walding. his first as Bee. They would add two more runs in the fifth on RBI singles from Jose Rojas and Matt Thaiss. Jake Gatewood would cap off the scoring with a three run homer in the 9th, his team leading 24th of the season.

Salt Lake starter Tyler Danish put the team in a good place by throwing four scoreless innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts and no walks. Felix Pena (4-4) picked up the win, as he went four innings and gave up three runs with three strikeouts. Connor Higgins pitched a scoreless ninth. Brendon Davis led the Bees with three hits, including a double. Gatewood and Walding each drove in three runs, while Thaiss had one hit and two RBI.

