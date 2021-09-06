Bees Win Three Straight
September 6, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees picked up their third straight win with a 10-3 rout of the Sacramento River Cats on Monday afternoon. The Bees took the lead with four runs in the second inning on an errant pickoff throw by former Salt Lake pitcher Matt Shoemaker and a three run homer by Mitch Walding. his first as Bee. They would add two more runs in the fifth on RBI singles from Jose Rojas and Matt Thaiss. Jake Gatewood would cap off the scoring with a three run homer in the 9th, his team leading 24th of the season.
Salt Lake starter Tyler Danish put the team in a good place by throwing four scoreless innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts and no walks. Felix Pena (4-4) picked up the win, as he went four innings and gave up three runs with three strikeouts. Connor Higgins pitched a scoreless ninth. Brendon Davis led the Bees with three hits, including a double. Gatewood and Walding each drove in three runs, while Thaiss had one hit and two RBI.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from September 6, 2021
- For the First Time in 2021: "First Place RainiersÃ¢ÂÂ - Tacoma Rainiers
- Bees Win Three Straight - Salt Lake Bees
- Aces Drop Game to Tacoma Rainiers 9-7 - Reno Aces
- Johnson flashes the leather, Krizan goes yard in defeat to Bees - Sacramento River Cats
- Skeeters Take Down Vegas in Afternoon Affair - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Early Deficit Just a Speed Bump for Dodgers - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- 4-0 Lead Gets Away as Isotopes Routed on Labor Day - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Ben Rowen Wins Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week - Salt Lake Bees
- Aviators Catcher/INF/OF Carlos Pérez Named Triple-A West Player of the Week - Las Vegas Aviators
- Rowen Wins Pitcher of the Week Award - Salt Lake Bees
- Aces Notes - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 6, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Two Homers by Kevin Padlo (4-For-5) Pace Rainiers Back to First Place Tie - Tacoma Rainiers
- Reno Falls 14-4 to Rainiers - Reno Aces
- Round Rock Dominates in 14-2 Win over El Paso - Round Rock Express
- Round Rock Batters Chihuahuas 14-2 - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake Bees Stories
- Bees Win Three Straight
- Ben Rowen Wins Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week
- Rowen Wins Pitcher of the Week Award
- Strong Pitching Leads Bees
- Pannone Gem Snaps Streak