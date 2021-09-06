Round Rock Batters Chihuahuas 14-2
September 6, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Round Rock Express beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 14-2 Sunday night at Southwest University Park. The 12-run loss matched the biggest margin of defeat for El Paso this season.
Chihuahuas designated hitter and leadoff hitter Matthew Batten went 2-for-4, his third straight two-hit game. El Paso shortstop Ivan Castillo went 1-for-4, moving his hitting streak to six games. El Paso's runs came on back-to-back RBI singles by Gosuke Katoh and Yorman Rodriguez in the seventh inning.
Round Rock shortstop Ryan Dorow hit a two-run home run in the second inning, his seventh homer of the season and third of the series. The Chihuahuas now have an 11-11 record in games against Round Rock this year.
Team Records: Round Rock (52-53), El Paso (42-63)
Next Game: Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Tyson Miller (2-2, 3.16) vs. El Paso RHP Reiss Knehr (0-1, 2.13). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
