Aces Drop Game to Tacoma Rainiers 9-7
September 6, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces fell to the Tacoma Rainiers today 9-7. The loss puts Reno behind Tacoma in the Triple-A West, West standings for the first time all season.
Tacoma scored first, picking up a single run in the second inning and two in the third to take a 3-0 lead early.
Reno's bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth, hanging four runs on the Rainiers to take the lead 4-3. The inning opened with Juniel Querecuto reaching on a leadoff bunt, before Jose Herrera drove a ball over the right-field fence to make it a 3-2 game. Ildemaro Vargas would score Jake Hager on an RBI single, and then come around to score himself on a sacrifice fly by Stuart Fairchild.
Three runs from Tacoma in the sixth and seventh made it a 6-4 Rainiers lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Alek Thomas crushed his third homer of the season with Reno in the seventh, driving in Jake Hager to tie it up at 6-6. Querecuto would race home to score on a passed ball and take the 7-6 lead.
Tacoma scored three in the ninth to win 9-7.
The six-game series wraps up tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field. Tickets are available at RenoAces.com, or by texting TIXX to 21003. The game can be heard on KPLY 630AM or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.
