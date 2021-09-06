Skeeters Take Down Vegas in Afternoon Affair

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters collected their second straight win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Monday afternoon, with a 3-1 victory at Constellation Field.

Skeeters starter Peter Solomon surrendered just one run on six hits through six innings of work to receive the win and move to 8-0 on the season. Solomon is currently second in Triple A West with a 4.36 ERA.

For the second straight contest, the Skeeters prevailed after Las Vegas tallied the game's first run. Nick Allen got the Aviators on the board with an RBI single in the second and the Skeeters fired back with a pair of runs in their half of the inning. Michael Papierski tied the game on an RBI groundout and Robel Garcia then came around to score on a throwing error from Las Vegas first baseman Francisco Pena on a ground ball off the bat of Drew Butera.

Ronnie Dawson padded the lead with a solo homer in the fifth inning off Aviators starter Homer Bailey. It was Dawson's sixth home run of the season and his second in his last four games.

Bailey was handed the loss, allowing three runs (two earned), and walking five, through five innings of work.

Andre Scrubb and Kit Scheetz picked up holds, each tossing a scoreless inning, and Ronel Blanco notched his 18th save of the year. Blanco is tied for the most saves in all of Minor League Baseball.

With the win, the Skeeters lowered their magic number over Oklahoma City to six games for the Triple A West East Division title.

The Skeeters will look to clinch a series victory at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Constellation Field, with right-hander Shawn Dubin squaring off against right-hander Kyle Friedrichs.

