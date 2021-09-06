Aces Notes

First pitch at Greater Nevada Field is slated for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Stop this Train:

- The Reno Aces dropped its second-straight contest to the Tacoma Rainiers, 14-4.

- Cooper Hummel extended his hitting streak to four games with his single in the top of the second. The Aces' utilityman is boasting a .533/ .556/1.000 slash line since the start of September, driving in a team-high eight RBIs and crossing the plate seven times.

- Nick Heath recorded a hit and a run in back-to-back games, smacking a double in the fifth before scoring from second on Jake Hager's two-run sacrifice fly.

- Seth Beer smacked his first home run since Aug. 15 against El Paso, a game where the Aces' first baseman registered two dingers. The D-Backs' prospect has recorded seven runs in the last four games. He also became the eighth player in Triple-A West to reach the 100-hit plateau this season.

No Such Thing:

- In August, Vargas slashed .341/.406/.506 with 29 hits, eight doubles and two home runs to go with 17 tallies and 13 RBIs. The Aces' all-time hits leader is just two base knocks away from becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the 500-hit plateau. Vargas is also 15 runs away from breaking Cole Gillespie's record of 272 and 14 appearances away from snapping Gillespie's franchise mark of 374 games played. Reno's infielder moved into fourth place all-time with 188 RBIs, passing Brandon Allen (184) and Christian Walker (185).

- Beer also swung a hot bat in August, going 26-for-84 (.310) at the dish with four home runs, five doubles, 17 RBIs and 11 runs scored. With his recent stretch of success at the dish, the Aces' first baseman ranks first in Triple-A West with 73 runs scored and second with 30 doubles while sitting inside the top 10 with 46 extra-base hits (2nd) and 100 hits (T-7th).

- Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for skipper Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. Despite his first loss with the Aces in Saturday's affair, the right-hander boasts a 2.05 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 18.1 innings of work in 18 appearances since July 1. The Aces' reliever has allowed six runs on 13 hits while compiling six holds and four saves. Sittinger went 11.0 innings of work without surrendering a run until Aug. 30.

- Jamie Ritchie is riding a six-game run-scoring and hitting streak entering today's contest. The 28-year-old is slashing .417/.423/.667 with a trio of extra-base hits, six RBIs and eight runs scored. Ritchie's batting average has not dipped under .315 at any point this season.

Waiting on Tacoma to Change:

- Tacoma tied Reno in the Triple-A West standings with Sunday night's win over the host team but, the Biggest Little City's club holds a 0.002-point advantage with a .587 winning percentage.

- Jantzen Witte took over the team lead with 26 hits against the Aces this season. The Rainiers' first baseman holds a .342/.393/.632 slash line with 19 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits.

- Witte, Donovon Walton and Kevin Padlo have each smacked a pair of home runs in the first four games of this series. Witte and Walton have also recorded eight hits and eight RBIs apiece.

- Tyler Holton will make his second start with the Aces and the ninth of 2021. The right-hander enters today's contest on a 3.0-inning scoreless streak to go along with a 1.80 ERA through three appearances with Reno. In his last start on Aug. 24 against Salt Lake, Holton went two innings and surrendered just one run on two hits on 30 pitches.

- Darren McCaughan will make his fourth start against Reno this season, boasting a 0-1 record while allowing 14 runs on 20 hits with 15 strikeouts in 17.1 innings of work. In his last appearance against the Aces, the right-hander did not make it out of the sixth inning, getting chased on a Jake McCarthy three-run shot and allowing his sixth run of the contest. The Rainiers went on to win, 8-7.

Carry Me Away:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .290 batting average and while trailing Rancho Cucamonga (741) with 726 runs scored. The Biggest Little City's squad has recorded a MiLB-leading 1059 hits in 2021, out-hitting the New York Yankees (1058), Pittsburgh Pirates (1054), Chicago Cubs (1051), New York Mets (1048), Texas Rangers (1040) and Seattle Mariners (1009) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- Reno leads Triple-A with a .309 batting average, 360 hits, 54 home runs and 12 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 260 tallies and .309 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has seven more runs than Carolina with 253 and 29 more points than second-best Quad City with a .280 mark.

- In the seventh inning alone, the Aces lead all of Minor League Baseball with a .315 batting average and 135 base knocks while being the only team to reach the 100-run plateau with 102 tallies.

- The Aces have scored at least 10 runs in 22 contests this season, holding a 19-3 record in such games.

- The Biggest Little City's team has mounted 19 comebacks this season, boasting a 13-6 record in contests it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

- Blake Lalli's club has put forth a 15-3 record when its starter tosses at least six innings of work.

