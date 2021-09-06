Aviators Catcher/INF/OF Carlos Pérez Named Triple-A West Player of the Week

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that Catcher/INF/OF Carlos Pérez was named the Triple-A West Player of the Week (August 30 - September 5) for the second time this season.

Pérez (August 16-22; August 30 - September 5) also marks the sixth time that a Las Vegas player has been named Triple-A West Player of the Week in 2021: designated hitter Khris Davis (August 23-29), catcher Austin Allen (August 2-8), outfielder Cody Thomas (July 5-11) and infielder Frank Schwindel (June 7-13).

Pérez appeared in six games and batted .370 (10-for-27) with a double, six home runs (homered in five of six games), 11 RBI and six runs scored. He was 2-for-5, two home runs, 3 RBI against Oklahoma City (August 31) and was 2-for-5 with a game-winning, two-run home run in the ninth inning (Aviators trailed, 3-2) against Sugar Land (September 4).

Overall, he has appeared in 77 games and is batting .290 (87-for-300) with 16 doubles and leads Triple-A West in home runs (28), RBI (78) and ranks second in slugging percentage (.630). He also leads the team with three grand slams (July 4, 10, 25) and 28 multiple-hit games. He currently has a seven-game hitting streak (August 29 - present) and is batting .387 (12-for-31), 6 HR, 13 RBI over that stretch

The Aviators, 58-48 overall and 15-4 over the last 19 games, will conclude a 12-game road trip in Sugar Land, Texas against the Skeeters, Triple-Affiliate of the Houston Astros, on Tuesday, September 7.

