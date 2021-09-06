Rowen Wins Pitcher of the Week Award

SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake Bees reliever Ben Rowen was selected as the Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week as announced by Minor League Baseball today. In three appearances during the week Rowen pitched six innings, allowing a single unearned run on no hits and one walk.

Rowen made two appearances for Salt Lake in May but was sent to the injured list until being reactivated by the Bees on August 2. Since returning from the injured list Rowen has a 3.53 ERA in 15.1 innings of work. Rowen was originally drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2010 out of Virginia Tech and is in his first year in the Angels organization.

The award marks the first weekly award win for a Salt Lake player since Troy Scribner picked up a PCL Pitcher of the Week nod for the week of July 25-31, 2016.

In addition to Rowen, Angels Minor Leaguer Ryan Smith was picked as the Double-A South Pitcher of the Week representing Rocket City. Smith pitched seven shutout innings against Tennessee on Thursday, allowing five hits while striking out nine before earning a promotion to Salt Lake on Saturday.

