Reno Falls 14-4 to Rainiers

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces fell 14-4 tonight to the Tacoma Rainiers. The loss puts the two teams in a tie for first in the Triple-A West, West with 14 games left to go in the season.

The scoring started early, with Seth Beer hitting a solo homer in the bottom of the first to make it 1-0 Aces. The round trip was his first since August 15, and team-leading 16th of the season.

Tacoma scored three times in the top of the second, taking a 3-1 lead.

The Rainiers would put up two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to make it an 8-1 game heading into the home half of the fifth.

Reno scored twice on a two-run sacrifice fly by Jake Hager. With Jose Herrera on third and Nick Heath on second, Hager crushed a ball just to the right of the 424' mark in right-center field. Taylor Trammell was able to get to it and make the catch, but Heath dug in for home from the start and was able to make it home after tagging up. The two-run sacrifice made it an 8-3 game.

Tacoma scored twice more in both the sixth and seventh to make it 12-3.

Reno added one run in the bottom of the seventh, with Cooper Hummel scoring on a Herrera single to make it 12-4.

Tacoma scored again in the eighth and ninth to make it a 14-4 final.

Tomorrow is the first day game of the series, with the game starting at at 1:05 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field. Tickets are available at RenoAces.com, or by texting TIXX to 21003. The game can be heard on KPLY 630AM or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

