Two Homers by Kevin Padlo (4-For-5) Pace Rainiers Back to First Place Tie

Reno, NV - Each Tacoma Rainiers (62-44) batter registered at least one hit on Sunday night at Reno (six with multiple hits), defeating the Aces (61-43) by a 14-4 tally to pull into a first place tie (in games) in the West Division. The clubs have split the first four games of this series, with two to play. Kevin Padlo hit two solo homers; the remaining 17 Rainiers hits were singles. 19 hits equals the second-most in a 2021 game for Tacoma, who are back to their high-water mark of 18 games over .500; eight of nine Rainiers also scored a run on Sunday.

Home runs in Reno are not rare, and Sunday's early innings were no exception. Seth Beer opened the scoring for the Aces with a solo shot in the first inning, only for Padlo to supply the equalizer in the second, an opposite field solo homer to right field. Jose Godoy (3-for-5) singled and Dillon Thomas walked, and each later scored in a three-run frame on RBI singles from Alen Hanson and Donovan Walton (3-for-6)

Leading 3-1 in the fourth, the Rainiers rapped four base hits, including a pair of RBI singles by Walton and Jantzen Witte (Thomas and Luis Liberato scored following singles). Walton and Witte have combined to drive in 16 runs over the first four games of this series.

It was 6-1 after Marcus Wilson's RBI single in the fifth; the inning began with three consecutive base hits (Padlo and Godoy). Tacoma extended their lead to 8-1 following a Hanson RBI knock (Godoy scored), and a wild pitch that brought home Wilson.

Ahead 8-3 in the sixth, Godoy's third hit made it a double-digit effort for the Rainiers. The bases were loaded for his two-RBI single (Witte single, Taylor Trammell single, Padlo walk). Padlo's second homer, a two-run line drive to right field (Witte HBP) made it 12-3 in the seventh, the ninth individual two-homer game for Tacoma this year.

Rainiers right-hander Logan Verrett logged a quality start, with three earned runs over seven innings and 95 pitches (69 strikes). Verrett struck out seven and did not walk a batter. In nine career starts against Reno dating to 2014 (six with Las Vegas, three with Tacoma), Verrett has recorded a winning decision in each of them, with a 3.21 ERA over 56.0 innings pitched. The Rainiers are 12-3 when he starts this season.

Walton's third hit, an RBI single in the eighth inning and a Godoy sac fly in the ninth concluded the night's scoring.

For the 12th time this season, Tacoma pitching did not walk a batter (Ray Kerr and Brian Schlitter: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R).

Tacoma will next be in action on Monday afternoon, a 1:05 PT first pitch at Greater Nevada Field on Labor Day. RHP Darren McCaughan (5-4, 4.14) is scheduled to start for the Rainiers.

