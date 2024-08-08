Johan in July: FC Tulsa's Johan Peñaranda Is the USL Championship Player of the Month

August 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship today announced FC Tulsa goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda had been voted the league's Player of the Month for July as the 24-year-old recorded three shutouts in four appearances and a 93.3 save percentage to help Tulsa push back into the race for the postseason.

