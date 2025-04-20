FC Tulsa Ousts Las Vegas Lights FC, 4-1, Behind Prolific First Half

April 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS - A three-goal half and a brace from Taylor Calheira saw FC Tulsa handle Las Vegas Lights FC, 4-1, at Cashman Field on Saturday.

With the result, FC Tulsa closed the weekend with 12 points (4-2-0), while Las Vegas Lights FC moved to eight points (2-2-2). Tulsa's four goals surpassed the total Las Vegas Lights FC had conceded all season entering the contest - a league-best mark of just three goals allowed through five matches.

After a possession-heavy opening by the home side, 70% through the first 10 minutes, FC Tulsa's press began to carve out space in transition. The visitors struck first in the 14th minute through Stefan Lukic, added a penalty conversion from Calheira in the 28th, and found the net again through Alex Dalou just before the break to enter halftime with a commanding 3-0 advantage. Las Vegas responded with a penalty goal in the 51st minute, but Calheira sealed the result with his second strike in the 67th.

In the 14th minute, Dalou, stationed centrally just behind the penalty area, delivered a subtle tap pass to Lukic on his right. With space ahead, Lukic unleashed a quick, driven strike toward the top-left corner, beating the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena. The goal marked Lukic's first in USL Championship play and his second of the week, having also scored in Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup win over Phoenix Rising FC.

It also marked the third consecutive USL Championship match in which an FC Tulsa player recorded their first league goal, following defender Owen Damm's strike against Oakland Roots SC and Calheira's match-winner versus Sacramento Republic FC. All three have also found the back of the net in U.S. Open Cup competition.

Las Vegas nearly found an equalizer just two minutes later off a corner kick, as Elias Gärtig rose for a powerful header. However, Johan Peñaranda came up with a clutch stop, securing the ball and holding it outside the goal line to preserve the lead.

Calheira doubled Tulsa's margin in the 28th minute, earning a penalty kick after being fouled by Rory O'Driscoll at the top-left of the box. With the club's first penalty opportunity of the year, he tucked the ball into the bottom right corner to score.

Built off an array of passes, Dalou created space on the backside shoulder in the 42nd minute, dribbling to his right before striking into the left side of the goal to give FC Tulsa a 3-0 lead at the break. It marked the club's first three-goal first half since August 14, 2024, against New Mexico United, and the 14th such instance in club history.

Las Vegas earned a penalty kick early in the second half after Abdoulaye Cissoko fouled Valentin Noël in the box. Noël converted from the spot in the 51st minute to put the hosts on the board.

Calheira responded with his second goal of the evening in the 67th minute, connecting on a pass from Arthur Rogers to complete his brace.

Midfielder Jamie Webber made his USL Championship debut in the 75th minute, subbing on for Lukic. Webber, who joined the club on Friday, featured after most recently representing South Africa in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Peñaranda finished the night with four saves on five shots on target, fending off an expected goal tally of 1.93, its most by an opponent this season.

Next up, FC Tulsa travels to face USL League One side One Knoxville SC in the club's USL Jägermeister Cup debut.

Goals:

14' TUL - S. Lukic (Assist: A. Dalou)

28' TUL - T. Calheira (PK)

42' TUL - A. Dalou (Assist: G. Colli)

Cards:

48' TUL - A. Rogers

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Arthur Rogers, Owen Damm, Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli, Harvey St Clair, Alexander Dalou, Taylor Calheira, Stefan Lukic

(Subs Used: D. Pierre, M. Cerato, J. Webber, K. ElMedkhar, E. Laszo)

LVL: Raiko Arozarena, Maliek Howell, Elias Gärtig, Nate Jones, Gennaro Nigro, Christopher Pearson, Rory O'Driscoll, Younes Boudadi, Christian Pinzón, Valentin Noël, Edison Azcona

(Subs Used: J. Gyau, J. Rodriguez, S. Smart, S. Brewer)

