Joe Segarra Named President of Rich Entertainment Group

Rich Entertainment Group, which comprises Rich's sports operations, dining businesses, theater production, travel and hospitality entities, today announced the promotion of its new president. Joe Segarra, former chief operating officer of Rich Entertainment Group with more than 20 years of experience at the organization, will now have an expanded role, serving as President of Rich Entertainment Group, and Senior Vice President of Finance and Family Office for Rich Holdings Inc., the holding company for all Rich family business enterprises.

In his new role, Joe will have specific responsibilities in both tax and internal audit for Rich Products, while overseeing all of Rich Entertainment Group's entities and operations, including:

-Rich's Baseball Operations, consisting of the Buffalo Bisons, Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the West Virginia Black Bears

-Rich's Catering, Campus Food Service and Restaurant Operations

-The Travel Team, one of the leading travel management companies in the country

-Operations of Buffalo-based Waterfront properties, consisting of Canalside and The Outer Harbor

-Operations of Glen Iris Inn, located in Letchworth State Park

-Palm Beach National Golf & Country Club

"With over two decades of experience, knowledge and leadership within Rich's, Joe is the right person to step in as president of Rich Entertainment Group," said Mindy Rich, executive vice chairman, Rich Entertainment Group and vice chairman, Rich Products. "Joe has the right mix of skills to drive our business forward, and has consistently elevated the quality of our offerings."

Joe, a CPA, joined Rich's in 1993 as director of tax after spending 10 years in the Buffalo, NY office with Ernst & Young. Throughout his tenure, he assumed a variety of leadership roles at Rich's and its subsidiaries, including vice president of finance in the Shareholder Risk Management Group, chief financial officer for Rich Entertainment Group, treasurer of the Rich Family Foundation, senior vice president, finance and chief operating officer of Rich Entertainment Group and board member of the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation.

"I'm excited to take on this new leadership role within Rich Entertainment Group," said Segarra. "Mindy has been a fantastic leader and mentor to me over the years. I'm eager to further build out my role within the organization, collaborating with our talented team to shape the long-term success of the company."

