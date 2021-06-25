Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 25, 2021

Friday, June 25th 6:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (17-28) at Toledo Mud Hens (23-21) Game 4 of 6

Fifth Third Field / Toledo, OH Game #46 of 120 / Away Game #22 of 60

LHP Zack Thompson (0-5, 8.60 ERA) vs. RHP Ricardo Pinto (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

MiLB First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds got off to a tough start Thursday night and ended up dropping a 7-2 contest in Toledo. The Mud Hens scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Redbirds' two runs in the game came in the fourth and fifth innings on a solo home run from Justin Williams and an RBI groundout from Kramer Robertson. After a rough first inning, Matthew Liberatore put together a very impressive start, retiring 14 of the last 16 batters he faced and striking out a season-high nine batters.

Memphis Starter: Zack Thompson will make his ninth appearance and eighth start of the season for the Redbirds today. Thompson started twice in the series in Indianapolis last week, tossing three scoreless innings on Sunday and allowing four runs in 3.2 innings on Tuesday. In the game Sunday, Thompson added a three-run triple to his impressive afternoon. The 23-year-old has had a bit of a rocky season but has certainly shown signs of improvement in his last few outings. Thompson was the Cardinals' first round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky and is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the St. Louis organization by MLB Pipeline.

Toledo Starter: Ricardo Pinto will make his third start of the season for the Mud Hens tonight. The 27-year-old allowed four runs in 3.2 innings at Columbus last week and yielded just two runs in 5.1 innings against Louisville in his prior outing. Pinto made his first six starts of the season with Double-A Erie and posted a 3.18 ERA in 28.1 innings. Pinto is in his first season in the Detroit organization after signing as a Minor League free agent in February. The Venezuelan native has appeared in 27 career MLB games with the Phillies and Rays.

Mendoza's Hitting Streak: Evan Mendoza has put together a seven-game hitting streak over the last week. Mendoza is the first Redbirds player with a seven-game streak this season. Mendoza is 8-24 (.333) with two RBI over that stretch. The 24-year-old has also been very been impressive on the basepaths this season, going 9-10 on stolen base attempts.

Hurt's On-base Streak: Scott Hurst reached base in six consecutive plate appearances between the games on Wednesday and Thursday night. Hurst is the only Redbirds' player to reach base six straight times this season. Kramer Robertson and Max Moroff each have streaks of five consecutive times on-base.

So Long, Lars: Lars Nootbaar had his contract selected by St. Louis early on Tuesday, his first promotion to the Major Leagues. He smacked his first MLB hit on Wednesday afternoon in Detroit, lining a triple to deep centerfield. The outfielder was in the midst of a scintillating start for the Redbirds, slashing .329/.430/.557 with five home runs and 17 runs driven in. Last week in Indianapolis, Nootbaar batted .333 (7-21) with another home run and three runs driven in. Nootbaar is the first player from the Cardinals' 2018 draft class to appear in the major leagues.

Hey, It's Me Again: The Redbirds and Mud Hens are meeting this week in Toledo for their second and final scheduled series against one another this season. The two teams met earlier this month at AutoZone Park, splitting a six-game series from June 2-6. Memphis won twice in that series on walk-off plate appearances. Rayder Ascanio launched a game-winning home run in the second game of a doubleheader on June 3rd, while Justin Toerner coaxed a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th to clinch a win the following day.

