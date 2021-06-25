Kids Can Learn to Play Baseball

TOLEDO, OH - The Mud Hens Summer Youth Baseball camps are back for the 2021 season. The goal of each camp is to introduce kids to the game in an exciting, safe and non-competitive environment. Each camp is age-appropriately designed to teach kids, ages 2 to 14, the 'fun'damentals of baseball. These camps are the perfect introduction for first timers looking to learn new skills, make new friends and grow their love for the game.

2021 Mud Hens Summer Youth Baseball Camps

NEW THIS SEASON:

Mini Mud Hens Toddler Camp

Thursday, July 22 | 10-11 a.m.

$50 per camper

Who is it for?

The true rookie- boys and girls ages 2-5 years old

Parents can join their child on the field

Camp includes:

60 Minute Session

Fun Introductory Baseball Activities on Fifth Third Field

Foam Bat/Ball Set

Youth Camp

Thursday, July 22 | 1-3 p.m.

$75 per camper

Who is it for?

Boys and girls ages 6-14 years old

Beginners learning the basic skills of the game

What to bring?

Baseball glove (sized appropriately)

Camp Includes:

Five interactive stations that work on fielding, throwing and base running.

Mud Hens Hat

Two (2) tickets to the June 29 Mud Hens game

Field of Dreams- Special Needs Camp

Thursday, August 5 | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

$25

Who is it for?

Boys and girls ages 5-18 with special needs

An adult chaperone is required to be in attendance with each camper

Camp includes:

Three simultaneous games on the field

Mud Hens hat

One (1) ticket to the August 19 Mud Hens game

To register for any of the Mud Hens Youth Baseball camps, go to MudHens.com or click HERE.

Toledo Mud Hens continue their series tonight against Memphis. Single game and Group tickets are on sale now for the entire 2021 season. To purchase tickets or to book a group outing call 419-725-4367 or visit www.mudhens.com.

