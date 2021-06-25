Kids Can Learn to Play Baseball
June 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Mud Hens Summer Youth Baseball camps are back for the 2021 season. The goal of each camp is to introduce kids to the game in an exciting, safe and non-competitive environment. Each camp is age-appropriately designed to teach kids, ages 2 to 14, the 'fun'damentals of baseball. These camps are the perfect introduction for first timers looking to learn new skills, make new friends and grow their love for the game.
2021 Mud Hens Summer Youth Baseball Camps
NEW THIS SEASON:
Mini Mud Hens Toddler Camp
Thursday, July 22 | 10-11 a.m.
$50 per camper
Who is it for?
The true rookie- boys and girls ages 2-5 years old
Parents can join their child on the field
Camp includes:
60 Minute Session
Fun Introductory Baseball Activities on Fifth Third Field
Foam Bat/Ball Set
Youth Camp
Thursday, July 22 | 1-3 p.m.
$75 per camper
Who is it for?
Boys and girls ages 6-14 years old
Beginners learning the basic skills of the game
What to bring?
Baseball glove (sized appropriately)
Camp Includes:
Five interactive stations that work on fielding, throwing and base running.
Mud Hens Hat
Two (2) tickets to the June 29 Mud Hens game
Field of Dreams- Special Needs Camp
Thursday, August 5 | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
$25
Who is it for?
Boys and girls ages 5-18 with special needs
An adult chaperone is required to be in attendance with each camper
Camp includes:
Three simultaneous games on the field
Mud Hens hat
One (1) ticket to the August 19 Mud Hens game
To register for any of the Mud Hens Youth Baseball camps, go to MudHens.com or click HERE.
Toledo Mud Hens continue their series tonight against Memphis. Single game and Group tickets are on sale now for the entire 2021 season. To purchase tickets or to book a group outing call 419-725-4367 or visit www.mudhens.com.
