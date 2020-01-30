Jets Recall Schilling and Shaw from the Manitoba Moose

January 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled defenceman Cameron Schilling and forward Logan Shaw from the Manitoba Moose.

Schilling, 31, has played 42 games for the Moose this season and has 20 points (5G, 15A) and 12 penalty minutes. The native of Carmel, Ind. made four appearances for the Jets in 2018-19 and he recorded his first NHL point (an assist) on Nov. 29, 2018 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Schilling has played 10 NHL games for Winnipeg and the Washington Capitals in his nine pro seasons and he has played 532 AHL games for Manitoba, Rockford, Ontario, and Hershey and recorded 179 points (43G, 136A) and 383 PIMs.

Cameron Schilling

Defence

Born Oct 7 1988 -- Carmel, IN

Height 6.02 -- Weight 199 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2007-08 Indiana Ice USHL 55 2 8 10 91 4 4 0 0 0 2

2008-09 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 25 0 7 7 43

2009-10 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 42 4 15 19 58

2010-11 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 38 3 14 17 34

2011-12 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 39 1 13 14 20

2011-12 Hershey Bears AHL 7 0 0 0 14 -3 4 2 0 2 4

2012-13 Hershey Bears AHL 70 7 9 16 61 5 5 0 1 1 4

2012-13 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -2 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Hershey Bears AHL 70 3 13 16 89 14 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Hershey Bears AHL 63 3 15 18 63 14 10 3 5 8 2

2014-15 Washington Capitals NHL 4 0 0 0 4 1 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Rockford IceHogs AHL 73 5 17 22 38 10 3 0 1 1 0

2016-17 Rockford IceHogs AHL 40 7 10 17 18 -3 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Ontario Reign AHL 32 1 8 9 31 1 5 0 2 2 0

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 71 6 26 32 27 25 9 2 2 4 4

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 64 6 23 29 30 2 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 4 0 1 1 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 42 5 15 20 12 9

NHL Totals 10 0 1 1 4

Shaw, 27, has played 25 games for the Jets this season and recorded his first three points (2G, 1A) for the club. The product of Glace Bay, N.S has also played 16 games for the Moose this season and has seven points (4G, 3A). Shaw, Florida's third round pick (76th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft, has played 205 NHL games for the Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens and Jets and recorded 34 points (14G, 20A).

