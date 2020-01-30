IceHogs to Host Outdoor Practice at Riverside Arena on February 5

January 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced they are teaming up with Belvidere Park District to hold their annual outdoor practice on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 6-7 p.m. at Riverside Ice Arena in Belvidere.

The practice session is open to the public and free to attend, and fans are invited to swing by to catch an up-close glimpse of all their favorite IceHogs players. Additionally, fans can stick around after the conclusion of the outdoor skate to get autographs from the IceHogs.

Belvidere's Riverside Ice Arena is located at 365 W Locust St, and for more information on the venue, visit belviderepark.org/riverside-ice-arena.

Please note, the event is weather pending and the date is subject to change.

Next Home Game: Friday, Jan. 31 vs. Manitoba Moose | 7 p.m.

Join your IceHogs for Kris Versteeg Designer Hat Night presented by BMO Harris Bank and $2 Bud Friday with 104.9 The X on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:00 vs. Manitoba at the BMO!

Two-time Stanley Cup champion and former IceHogs captain Kris Versteeg designed his hat to honor his time in the NHL and AHL and his autograph is featured on the bottom of the flat bill. The first 1,500 fans receive these collectible hats. Grab some buds and join the IceHogs for $2 Bud Friday and enjoy $2 Bud Light cans! Pick up your tickets at HERE or contact the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office at (815) 847-6399.

