Eagles Complete Series of Transactions

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled goaltender Mason McDonald from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies and have reassigned defensemen Kevin Davis and Josh Anderson to the Grizzlies.

McDonald was the first goalie selected in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft when he was taken by the Calgary Flames in the second round and #34, overall. The 23-year old has played in five AHL games with the Stockton Heat, posting a record of 3-1-0 with a with a 3.97 GAA and a .861 save-percentage. In addition, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound netminder has gone 7-5-4 in 16 ECHL games with Utah this season, notching a 2.78 goals-against average and a .890 save-percentage.

Davis has posted two assists in 11 games with Colorado, while Anderson has netted one goal in 10 AHL games with the Eagles this season.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to Tucson, Arizona to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, January 31st at 7:05pm MT.

