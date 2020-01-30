Barracuda Recall Forward Tristin Langan from Orlando

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has recalled Forward Tristin Langan (@tlangan6) from the ECHL'S (@ECHL) Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey).

So far this season in 38 games with the Solar Bears, Langan has accumulated 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists), 26 penalty minutes and a plus-21 rating.

Last year as a member of the Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS), Langan, 21, finished second in the WHL (@TheWHL) in points (113) and assists (60) and T-first in goals (53). Only Sharks prospect Joachim Blichfeld (@joachimblich) had more assists and points than Langan. In addition, he was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

Over his junior career that spanned parts of four seasons, the six-foot, 205-pound native of Swan River, Manitoba, skated in 241 games with Moose Jaw, totaling 184 points (78 goals, 106 assists), 132 penalty minutes and a plus-68 rating.

Langan was once a teammate of Sharks prospects Jayden Halbgewachs (@halbgewachs97) and Noah Gregor (@n_gregs20) during his time with the Warriors.

