Benson, Lagesson Recalled by Edmonton
January 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that LW Tyler Benson and D William Lagesson have been recalled by the Edmonton Oilers. For Benson, an Edmonton native, it is his first NHL recall, having led the Condors in scoring in each of the past two seasons.
BENSON
First NHL recall
Leads the Condors in scoring with 35 points (9g-26a) in 42 games
Represented the Condors at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario this past week
Led the Condors in scoring last season with 66 points (15g-51a) in 68 games
Named to the 2019 AHL All-Rookie and Second All-Star Teams
Has amassed 104 points (24g-80a) in 115 games and became the quickest Condors player to ever reach the 100-point plateau
Drafted in the 2nd round (#32) of the 2016 NHL Draft by Edmonton
LAGESSON
Recorded 10 points (3g-7a) in 25 games with the Condors this season
Recently became the 10th Condors player in the AHL era to make their NHL debut playing in two games with the Oilers (sixth in last two seasons)
Has 37 points (11g-26a) in 92 career AHL games with the Condors
