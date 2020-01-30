Benson, Lagesson Recalled by Edmonton

January 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that LW Tyler Benson and D William Lagesson have been recalled by the Edmonton Oilers. For Benson, an Edmonton native, it is his first NHL recall, having led the Condors in scoring in each of the past two seasons.

BENSON

First NHL recall

Leads the Condors in scoring with 35 points (9g-26a) in 42 games

Represented the Condors at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario this past week

Led the Condors in scoring last season with 66 points (15g-51a) in 68 games

Named to the 2019 AHL All-Rookie and Second All-Star Teams

Has amassed 104 points (24g-80a) in 115 games and became the quickest Condors player to ever reach the 100-point plateau

Drafted in the 2nd round (#32) of the 2016 NHL Draft by Edmonton

LAGESSON

Recorded 10 points (3g-7a) in 25 games with the Condors this season

Recently became the 10th Condors player in the AHL era to make their NHL debut playing in two games with the Oilers (sixth in last two seasons)

Has 37 points (11g-26a) in 92 career AHL games with the Condors

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.