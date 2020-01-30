T-Birds Recall F Adam Rockwood, D Will Lochead from Greenville (ECHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Thursday that they have recalled forward Adam Rockwood and defenseman Will Lochead from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

Rockwood, 24, is in his first full season professionally, where he has posted 29 points (8g, 21a) in 42 games with Greenville. In 11 career AHL games with the Thunderbirds dating back to the end of the 2018-19 season, Rockwood has nine points (1g, 8a). Rockwood played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin and Northern Michigan University.

Lochead, 21, is in his rookie season after completing his OHL junior career with Niagara and London. In 16 games with the Thunderbirds, Lochead has registered two assists, holds an even plus-minus rating, and tallied 39 penalty minutes. In 22 games with Greenville, Lochead is a +2 with a goal and seven assists to go along with 10 penalty minutes.

The T-Birds face off with the Wolf Pack on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. inside the XL Center before returning to Springfield for "What If?" Night on Saturday as the T-Birds become the Ice-O-Topes for a 7:05 p.m. rematch. The two teams will also reconvene in Hartford on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

