San Diego Gulls to Host Fifth Annual Pink in the Rink on Saturday, February 1

January 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host their fifth annual Pink in the Rink on Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego (4 p.m.). The San Diego Gulls Foundation has partnered with Susan G. Komen San Diego to promote women's health initiatives, cancer research and awareness.

San Diego will wear a new, commemorative pink jersey Saturday night with the game-worn player jerseys to be autographed and available for auction following the contest. Fans at the game or at home can also contribute to Pink in the Rink by participating in the in-game auction featuring Gulls game-worn jerseys which will be available to bid during the evening's game on the concourse at Section 10. Select jerseys will be also available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the DASH Auction app. All proceeds raised via the auction will be donated to Susan G. Komen San Diego.

In-game elements will feature a ceremonial puck drop by Shaina Gross, president of Susan G. Komen San Diego, pink themed graphics during in-game entertainment, while the Gulls Girls will participate in the festivities wearing pink attire throughout the game. Additionally, the Gulls will encourage fans to fill out and hold up "I Stand Up For" signs honoring family members affected by health initiatives during a second period stoppage.

FOX Sports West, Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego will televise Saturday's contest as a part of the third annual "Hockey Day SoCal." Coverage will offer over eight continuous hours of hockey-themed programming, including live game coverage of the Gulls and Reign beginning at 4 p.m. The AHL game will be followed by "Freeway Faceoff" coverage of the Anaheim Ducks-Los Angeles Kings game from Staples Center.

San Diego will also sell a special line of pink-themed Gulls merchandise that will be exclusively available at Pechanga Arena San Diego Saturday evening. A limited supply of replica pink jerseys will also be available.

Tickets for Pink in the Rink are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets or by calling (844) GO GULLS.

About Susan G. Komen San Diego

Susan G. Komen San Diego provides free mammograms, biopsies, ultrasounds, care coordination, education and financial assistance for breast cancer patients' most critical needs during treatment. Susan G. Komen is the largest nonprofit funder of breast cancer research outside of the U.S. government and much of that investment has been awarded to scientists in San Diego. Nearly 70 percent of our research investment is focused on metastatic disease. We're not waiting for a cure. We're moving toward the cures every day.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.