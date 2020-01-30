Three Recalled by Detroit

January 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled defenseman Dennis Cholowski and forwards Givani Smith and Filip Zadina from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Cholowski has split his second pro season between Grand Rapids and Detroit. The 21-year-old has recorded eight points (2-6-8) and four penalty minutes while averaging 19:33 of ice time in 30 games for the Red Wings. In 19 appearances for the Griffins, Cholowski has notched seven points (2-5-7) - including his first two AHL goals - and four PIM.

A 6-foot-2, 197-pound blueliner, Cholowski made his Red Wings debut on Oct. 4, 2018 - becoming the 169th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL - and has produced 24 points (9-15-24) and 20 PIM in 82 career games for Detroit.

Selected 20th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Red Wings, Cholowski has appeared in 45 regular season AHL contests for Grand Rapids over parts of three seasons (2016-17, 2018-20), totaling 19 points (2-17-19) and 16 PIM. In six Calder Cup Playoff tilts, the Langley, British Columbia, native shows two assists.

Smith, 21, has divided the 2019-20 campaign between the Red Wings and Griffins. In 15 games during his NHL debut, Smith has produced three points (2-1-3) and five PIM in 10:19 average ice time. He became the 180th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut on Oct. 25 vs. Buffalo and netted his first goal on Jan. 14 at the New York Islanders. A 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger, Smith has posted 13 points (4-9-13) - equaling his output from last year's rookie season - and a team-high 61 PIM in 24 games for the Griffins.

A second-round selection, 46th overall, by the Red Wings in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Smith made his pro debut with the Griffins during a three-game stint near the end of the 2016-17 season. He has skated in 91 career AHL games, totaling 26 points (10-16-26) and 149 PIM. Smith made his Calder Cup Playoff debut last season and accounted for two assists and nine PIM in four games.

Zadina, 20, has averaged 14:52 of ice time in 26 games with the Red Wings this season and ranks among the team's leaders with 15 points (8th), eight goals (6th) and four power play goals (T3rd). Since becoming the 176th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with the Red Wings on Feb. 24, 2019 vs. San Jose, Zadina has posted 18 points (9-9-18) in 35 career games.

A 6-foot, 188-pound winger, Zadina has appeared in 21 games for the Griffins in 2019-20 and ties for third with nine goals among 16 points (9-7-16). The sixth overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit, Zadina has logged 80 games with the Griffins since turning pro last season, accounting for 51 points (25-26-51) and 26 PIM. In five Calder Cup Playoff games, Zadina shows three points (2-1-3).

The Griffins (20-20-2-4) will resume play after the all-star break on Friday at 8 p.m. EST when they head to Iowa.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.