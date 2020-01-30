Panthers Recall D Riley Stillman, G Sam Montembeault from T-Birds

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled defenseman Riley Stillman and goaltender Sam Montembeault from Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Montembeault has been recalled on emergency conditions.

Stillman, 21, has appeared in 16 games with Florida this season, posting four assists. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Peterborough, Ontario, has produced six points (3-3-6) over 25 games with Springfield.

Stillman was originally selected by Florida in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Montembeault, 23, has appeared in eight games with Florida this season, posting a 4-2-1 record, 3.35 goals against average and .888 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 199-pound native of Becancour, Quebec, owns a 5-5-1 record over 11 games with Springfield, producing a 3.00 goals against average, .918 save percentage and one shutout.

He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (77th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

