Tyler Parks Rejoins Roadrunners from Rapid City
January 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has signed goaltender Tyler Parks to a professional tryout (PTO) today.
The 27-year-old Parks has a record of 1-1 with a goals against average (GAA) of 2.95 and a save percentage (SV%) of .904% in three games played with the Roadrunners this season.
As a member of the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate, the native of Imperial, MO is 12-7-3, with a 3.05 GAA and a .915 SV%.
On The Ice
The Roadrunners begin the second half of their schedule following the AHL's All-Star Break this Friday and Saturday on home ice, seeking to extend their Pacific Division leading record of 28-11-1-0.
Rookie goaltender Ivan Prosvetov continues to lead the American Hockey League in both goals against average (2.33) and save percentage (.929) as a 20-year-old.
