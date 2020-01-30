Sound Tigers Acquire Sadowy from Utica

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have acquired Dylan Sadowy from the Utica Comets to complete the Jan. 10 trade for John Stevens. Sadowy has also been loaned to the Worcester Railers of the ECHL.

Sadowy, 23, agreed to an AHL deal with Utica on July 30 and recorded 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 29 games with the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL) this season, leading the club in goals and points.

Last season, Sadowy split time between the Grand Rapids Griffins (14 games) and the Toledo Walleye (ECHL). He collected 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in just 43 regular-season games with Toledo and added 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 24 playoff contests, helping the Walleye advance to the 2019 Kelly Cup Finals.

In the AHL, Sadowy has seven points (five goals, two assists) in 65 career games with Grand Rapids. He helped win the Calder Cup in 2016-17. The 6'1, 205-pound winger has 113 points (53 goals, 60 assists) in 117 ECHL games.

Prior to turning pro, the Brampton, Ont. native notched 188 points (116 goals, 72 assists) in 258 Ontario Hockey League games (OHL) with the Saginaw Spirit and Barrie Colts.

Sadowy was selected in the third round (#81 overall) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2014 NHL Draft.

