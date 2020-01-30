Condors Home Tomorrow for Largest Friday Crowd in over a Decade

January 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. on Youth Jersey Giveaway night. It is expected to be the largest Friday night crowd in Condorstown in over a decade. Doors open at 6 p.m. and fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early. Tickets are available online at AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at 10 a.m. Great seats start at just $12.

PROMOTION DETAILS: The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will receive a Condors #5 Joe Gambardella Youth Jersey presented by 23ABC, HOT 94.1, and Three-Way Chevrolet. It is also a $2 beer and $1 hot dogs night featuring $2 Michelob ULTRA with $2 beers served through the end of the first intermission. Entertainer Cameron Hughes will be in the house to help ignite the rowdy crowd.

TOMORROW

The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign in the ninth of 12 matchups this season. Bakersfield is 4-2-2 on the season against the Reign. Over the last 20 matchups in the season series, the Condors have points in 17 of 20 games and are 14-3-3 (.775).

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield entered the AHL All-Star break on a three-game winning streak following a two-game sweep in Tucson. On Saturday, RW Josh Currie scored for the second straight game and C Markus Granlund (1g-2a) recorded his second, three-point night of the season in a 4-1 win.

Ontario is unbeaten in five games (4-0-1) and picked up a 3-1 win at San Jose in their most recent outing. G Matthew Vilalta stopped 30 of 31 as the Reign scored all three goals in the third period. D Paul LaDue had a goal and was +2 on the night.

THE SITUATION

Bakersfield, Ontario, and San Diego are tangled in a vie for fourth in the Pacific Division. Ontario currently holds the four spot by two points over Bakersfield and by four over the Gulls. Bakersfield has a game in hand over the Reign and the Gulls have four games in hand. San Diego and Ontario face-off on Saturday.

SKINNER NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK

G Stuart Skinner was named the CCM / AHL Player of the Week on Tuesday. He went 3-1-0 last week with a 1.50 GAA and a .946 save percentage while stopping 106 of 112 shots. He recorded his first AHL shutout on Wednesday with 35 stops against San Jose. Since Dec. 28, he is 8-3-1 in his last 12 decisions with a 2.57 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

THE GRANNY MAN

C Markus Granlund had three points (1g-2a) in the team's 4-1 win over Tucson. With the Condors, he has 10 points (5g-5a) in 10 games, including multiple three-point nights.

CONDORS NOTES

With three goals over the weekend, RW Josh Currie is now three shy of 100 for his AHL career. He has 178 points in 282 career AHL contests... D Vincent Desharnais and C Beau Starrett were both recalled from their loans to Wichita yesterday. Starrett earned his first recall and could make his AHL debut. It is the fourth time the Condors have had brothers on the team in their 22-year history (Gimbletts, Jones, Burgdoerfers).

REIGN NOTES

RW Martin Frk set a new world record at the AHL All-Star Classic with a 109.2 MPH shot. He bested Condors D Evan Bouchard's 103 just moments prior... The Reign are 13-11 on the road... G Cal Petersen has played the most minutes in the AHL at 2,018... C Jared Anderson-Dolan is 18th in rookie scoring with 21 points.

TRANSACTIONS

1/30 - LW Tyler Benson recalled by Edmonton

1/30 - D William Lagesson recalled by Edmonton

1/30 - D Vincent Desharnais recalled from Wichita

1/30 - C Beau Starrett recalled from Wichita

OTHER ACTION IN THE PACIFIC

Colorado (3rd) @ Tucson (1st)

San Jose (7th) @ San Diego (6th)

American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2020

