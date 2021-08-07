Jeferson Morales Added to Cedar Rapids

August 7, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that catcher Jeferson Morales has been received from the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Also, right-handed pitcher Luis Rijo has been placed on the injured list. These roster moves were disseminated by Brian Maloney, Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations.

A native of La Victoria, Venezuela, Morales batted .237 with a career-high seven home runs and 31 runs batted in over 71 games played with Fort Myers. In his final at-bat for the Mighty Mussels, he hit a decisive two-run blast in a 4-3 win Friday versus the Dunedin Blue Jays. The Twins signed Morales in 2016 as an international free agent.

Rijo posted one hold and a 9.95 earned run average over four outings including two starts with Cedar Rapids this season. Minnesota acquired him July 30, 2018 in a trade with the New York Yankees. The Valencia, Venezuela native was originally signed by New York as an international free agent in 2015.

The Kernels currently have a roster of 29 active players along with six individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

Saturday's home contest with the Quad Cities River Bandits will begin at 6:35 p.m., and the probable pitchers are Kernels right-hander Tyler Beck (2-1, 2.06) and River Bandits right-hander Christian Cosby (2-2, 4.17). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will broadcast the game on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Postgame fireworks will follow Saturday's tilt and all other Saturday Kernels home games remaining in the 2021 season. Plus, the Bud Curran scholarship presentation will happen before Cedar Rapids plays Quad Cities in the penultimate game of the series.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.