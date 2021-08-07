Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Saturday

Saturday, August 7, 2021 l Game # 83

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (43-39) at West Michigan Whitecaps (39-43)

RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.10) vs. RH Austin Bergner (1-0, 3.24)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the sixth game of a seven-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 9, West Michigan 7 (At West Michigan: Dragons 5, Whitecaps 5). Current Series: West Michigan 3, Dayton 2.

Last Game: Friday DH: Game 1: West Michigan 4, Dayton 3 (10 innings). Game 2: Dayton 7, West Michigan 5. The Dragons came back from a tough loss in game one to erase a 5-1 deficit in game two for the split. In the second game, James Free had two doubles including a tie-breaking RBI two-base hit in the sixth. Mariel Bautista had a home run and two RBI. Andy Fisher retired all 10 batters he faced for the win, striking out six.

Return of the Comeback Kids: Last night's second game win was the sixth victory for the Dragons in 2021 in games when they trailed by at least four runs. Over the last five years, they averaged 2.2 wins per season when trailing by at least four runs. The Dragons have won nine games in 2021 after trailing by at least three runs, compared to the five-year average of 5.6 per season (Friday night was their first since June 15). On June 8 and 9, the Dragons won two games in two nights despite trailing by five or more runs in each game. They had six such comebacks in the last five years (697 games), averaging 1.2 comebacks per season in games when trailing by five or more runs. The June 8 win after trailing 7-0 matched the largest comeback for the Dragons over at least the last 15 seasons. Records on comebacks date back to 2006.

The Difference Between Winning and Losing: In the Dragons two wins in the current series, they have gone 10 for 23 (.435) with runners in scoring position. In their three losses, they have gone 1 for 30.

This Series at West Michigan: The Dragons are 2-3 in the current series at West Michigan. Dayton is batting .250 in the series and averaging 4.4 runs per game. The team ERA in the series is 3.00. The Dragons have committed two errors in the five games.

Schedule Additions/Changes: The Dragons game at Lansing on Wednesday, August 11 has been changed to a 1:05 p.m. start.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez ranks second in the league in both on-base percentage at .424 and batting average at .335. He is fifth in the league in OPS at .883. He is batting .353 over his last 55 games. Urbaez is seventh in all of Full-Season Minor League Baseball in batting at .335.

James Free has six doubles in his last five games. He is 7 for 18 (.389) over that period beginning July 28. Since June 10, Free is batting .282 with an OPS of .857.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .300 over his last 18 games. He ranks third in the league in on-base percentage (.397), fourth in stolen bases (30), and fifth in runs scored (51).

Juan Martinez is batting .306 over his last 14 games.

Ricky Karcher over his last five appearances: 3 Sv, 5.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 10 SO.

Jacques Pucheu over his last four starts: 1-0, 1.80 ERA, 20 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 11 BB, 23 SO.

Carson Spiers over his last four starts: 2-1, 1.80 ERA, 20 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 28 SO.

Team Notes

The Dragons has won two of their last three games after losing five straight.

Dragons pitchers have posted a 3.00 ERA in the five games played so far in the series after surrendering a 5.50 ERA in the previous six-game series vs. Lake County. The ERA in the current series would be the Dragons best in a series since the first series of the season at Great Lakes.

The Dayton bullpen over the last four games has tossed 16.1 innings without allowing an earned run.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sun., August 8 (2:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (2-5, 4.00) at West Michigan RH Garrett Hill (3-0, 2.03)

Tue., August 10 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (no record) at Lansing TBA

