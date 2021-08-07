Jair Camargo Goes on Injured List

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the placement of catcher Jair Camargo on the seven-day injured list retroactive to August 6 due to a right hamstring strain. This roster move is announced in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins as disseminated by Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

Camargo hit .239 featuring a team-high 13 home runs over his 57 appearances so far as a member of the Kernels. He also tallied a personal-best 11-game hit streak from July 16 through August 1. Camargo joined the Minnesota Twins organization in 2020 along with Kenta Maeda as part of a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Barranquilla, Colombia native was signed by the Dodgers in 2015 as an international free agent.

After this latest transaction, the Kernels have 28 active players on the roster along with seven people on the injured list and one individual on the restricted list.

A six-game Kernels homestand resumes Saturday at 6:35 p.m. with Cedar Rapids right-hander Tyler Beck (2-1, 2.06) squaring off with Quad Cities right-hander Christian Cosby (2-2, 4.17).

Saturday's game will be followed by fireworks. Postgame fireworks shows are also scheduled for the other remaining Saturday Kernels home contests this season. The Bud Curran scholarship presentation will take place before the Kernels and River Bandits play the penultimate tilt of this series.

