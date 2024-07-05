Javier Baez Homers in a Walk-off Loss to Columbus

July 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens were defeated by the Columbus Clippers 4-3 in game five of the six-game series at Huntington Field in Columbus Ohio.

Lael Lockhart earned the start on the bump as he came into this game 0-2 on the year with a 7.82 ERA.

Riley Unroe led things off for the offense and almost took the first pitch of the game for a home run, however it leaned foul by a hair. Clippers pitcher Triston McKenzie would then strike out the side to end the top of the first.

Lockhart would then start his day with a strikeout before giving up back-to-back singles to center field to put runners on first and second. Lockhart then settled down as he was able to strike out the next batter along with getting a fly out to right field to end the inning.

The top of the second inning started with Bligh Madris and Spencer Torkelson both walking on four pitches which put runners on first and second with no outs. Ryan Vilade then struck out with Stephen Scott grounding into a fielder's choice as the Clipper defense was able to get the out at second with Scott being safe at first. With runners on the corners, Justice Bigbie grounded out to shortstop to end the inning.

Lockhart then started the bottom half of the inning with a pair of strikeouts with Andrew Navigato saving a base hit with a diving play at second base to end the inning.

The Hens went 1-2-3 in the top of the third with Lockhart getting the first out before giving up a double to put a runner in scoring position with just one out. Lockhart then walked the next batter on just four pitches. A flyout and a strikeout by Lockhart would end the inning as the score remained 0-0 after three.

In the top of the fourth Dillon Dingler got the scoring started as he launched his 11th homer of the year to give the Hens the 1-0 lead.

The Clippers then went down in order in the bottom of the fourth including one K by Lockhart which brought his total on the day to six.

Scott then led off the inning with a double as a past ball advanced him 90 feet to put him on third. A Bigbie sac-fly to centerfield would extend our lead to 2-0.

Lockhart would give up a leadoff walk as he struck out the next batter. An attempted steal by the base runner stood no chance with Dingler behind the plate as he threw him out on the next pitch, which was a called strike three to end the inning.

Javier Baez then led off the inning as he crushed his first home run in Triple-A in the top of the sixth which made it 3-0 Mud Hens.

Miguel Diaz then made his sixth appearance of the year as he replaced Lockhart on the mound as he was able to record the first out however, he then gave up a double which put a runner in scoring position with just one out. The Clippers then would cash in as a single to right field gives the Clippers their first run of the night. Diaz then gave up another single which put runners on first and second; however, Diaz struck out the Clippers batter to end the inning keeping the damage to a limited amount.

Andrew Magno then replaced Diaz on the mound as he found himself in some trouble giving up a single and a bunt to the right side as everyone was safe which put runners on first and second as a walk would later load the bases. A sac-fly to right field would score a run along with advancing every runner 90 feet. A ground ball that was bobbled by Torkelson forced him to only get the out at first which tied the game at three apiece. Magno was able to get out of the inning with a ground ball to second.

The Mud Hens had a scoreless top half as Brenan Hanifee then pitched the bottom half as he mowed down the Clippers 1-2-3.

In the ninth, Madris struck out with Torkelson walking to put a man aboard however to no avail as Vilade then grounded into a double play to end the inning. In the bottom half of the ninth Sean Guenther got the ball as he recorded the first two outs of the inning however, Jose Tena hit a walk-off home run to end the game 4-3 in favor of Columbus.

The Mud Hens and Clippers conclude their six-game series tomorrow with first pitch being at 5:05 p.m.

Notables:

Lael Lockhart (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K)

Javier Baez (1-3, HR, RBI, R)

Dillon Dingler (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

