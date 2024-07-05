Knights Drop Friday's Game to 'Shrimp, 5-3

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the middle game of the team's three-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 5-3 on Friday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. With the loss, the two teams are now tied in the series, 1-1.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Dominic Fletcher continued his MLB rehab assignment and launched a solo home run for the Knights in the bottom of the second inning. Second baseman Brooks Baldwin continued his strong start to his Triple-A career and had two hits on the night. He made his Triple-A debut on Thursday and homered on the first pitch he saw in his first career Triple-A at-bat.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Charlotte first baseman Michael Chavis added a solo home run, his fourth with the Knights and 11th of the season. The home run was his second in as many days.

Brooks Baldwin had a two-hit game in his second game at the Triple-A level on Friday night.Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

RHP Sean Burke (0-2, 5.06) started the game for Charlotte and was charged with the loss after he allowed four runs on four hits over 3.1 innings pitched. In relief, five Charlotte pitchers combined to hold the Jumbo Shrimp to just one run the rest of the way.

The Jumbo Shrimp scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning, which helped take the team to a game-two victory. The four-run inning was highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of Jumbo Shrimp second baseman José Devers.

In all, the Knights totaled three runs on seven hits in the game, while the Jumbo Shrimp scored five runs on 11 hits.

The Knights will conclude the three-game home series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Saturday night from Uptown Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 6:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. Matt and Mike will also be joined by Dick Cooke on My 12 WMYT for the TV broadcast of the game. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. from Truist Field.

