Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 5 vs. Buffalo

July 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (3-7, 40-44) vs. Rochester Red Wings (8-2, 46-37)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Aaron Sanchez (2-5, 10.55) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-5, 6.82)

PARTY IN THE USA: On America's 248th birthday, the Rochester Red Wings picked up their third-straight win over Buffalo, 11-2...RF ALEX CALL, 3B CARTER KIEBOOM, and 1B TREY LIPSCOMB all blasted home runs to account for the first six of the 11 total Rochester runs...Lipscomb led the way on offense with a three-hit night, ending a triple shy of the cycle...the Red Wings pitching staff allowed just five hits and turned in 8.0 straight scoreless innings following a two-run first, allowing two total hits and striking out twelve across those eight innings...RHP SPENSER WATKINS earned his team-best sixth win and struck out seven across his 5.0 innings of work...Rochester looks to secure another series win and extend their second-half lead in the International League tonight, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against another former Red Wing, Bisons RHP Aaron Sanchez.

FREEDOM CALLS: RF ALEX CALL put Rochester ahead in the bottom of the second with a three-run shot to left field last night, his 10th of the season, which ties him for third-most on the team, behind OF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN and 1B JUAN YEPEZ ...the 2016 draft pick finished 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, and two walks...

Call has hit safely in each of the first four games of July, collecting six hits in 11 at-bats (.545).

RELEASE THE BULL(PEN): The Red Wings bullpen held Buffalo to no earned runs for the third consecutive game last night...LHP JOE LA SORSA (2.0 IP), RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM (1.0 IP), and RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA (1.0 IP) each turned in scoreless outings in relief...this is the first time Rochester relievers have held opponents to zero earned runs in three-straight games with at least 4.0 innings pitched since 5/3-5 in 2012...

In 10 games since the second half began on 6/25, the Red Wings bullpen boasts a 3.70 (17 ER/41.1 IP), fourth-best in the International League.

HERE COMES THE (KIE)BOOM: 3B CARTER KIEBOOM went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk last night...this is his first home run of the year at Innovative Field and the first time he's homered in back-to-back games since 8/30 and 8/30 in 2021 with Washington...the Georgia native has now hit safely in six-straight games dating back to game two on 6/27 against Indianapolis and carries a .400 batting average (10-for-25) over that stretch.

PRESIDENT JACKSON: SS JACKSON CLUFF finished Thursday night 1-for-3 with an RBI, two walks, and two runs scored...the BYU product recorded his 10th stolen base of the year, tied for fifth-most in the International League among players who have yet to be caught stealing...Cluff now has 12 RBI over his last five games since 6/30 against Indianapolis, second-most in Minor League Baseball over that span behind Triple-A Reno (ARI) INF Deyvison De Los Santos (13)...

INF ERICK MEJIA has also recorded 10 stolen bases without being caught this season.

The Red Wings are one of nine Triple-A teams with at least 100 stolen bases in 2024 (9th, 101).

ICE TREY: 1B TREY LIPSCOMB homered for the second straight night yesterday, his third of the season with the Red Wings...this is the third time in his professional career that he has homered in back-to-back games and the first time since 8/19 and 8/20 in 2023 with Double-A Harrisburg...the former Volunteer finished 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI, a walk, and two runs, coming up a triple shy of the cycle...

Over his last seven games since 6/28, Lipscomb is hitting .448 (13-for-29) with three homers, four doubles, and 10 RBI.

JUST HOW WE DREW IT UP: C DREW MILLAS returned to Rochester for the first time since 5/31 and finished 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored...over his last 22 games with the Red Wings dating back to 5/1 against Syracuse, the St. Louis native is hitting .353 (30-for-85) with four home runs, five doubles, 19 RBI, and 10 runs scored.

WALK THIS WAY: Rochester's offense tied a season-high with 11 walks last night (11 on 3/30 at SYR), the most in a home game by a Red Wings offense since they drew the same number on 4/6/2013 (also vs. BUF)...last night was led by two free passes apiece from SS JACKSON CLUFF, RF ALEX CALL, and LF STONE GARRETT out of the seven, eight, and nine spots in the order...

This is the first time the bottom three spots in the Red Wings lineup have walked at least two times each since 8/18/2023 at Buffalo.

ELEMENTARY, MY DEAR WATKINS: RHP SPENSER WATKINS earned his team-leading sixth win of the season on the mound last night, allowing two earned on four hits across 5.0 innings, with seven strikeouts and two walks...he has now logged at least 4.0 innings in each of his last 14 starts dating back to game two on 4/13 at Buffalo, the first time he's done so since 2019 (19-straight from 4/7-8/8)...

Watkins is one of 11 starting pitchers in the International League with at least six wins this season.

