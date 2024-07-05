Lopez, Pinto Lead Bulls by Tides, 5-2

July 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Jacob Lopez struck out a career-high 11 batters while Rene Pinto had three hits and two RBI as the Durham Bulls beat the Norfolk Tides 5-2 before 8,121 fans at the DBAP on Friday night.

Lopez started the game by recording the first six outs via strikeouts, finishing with his 11th on a whiff by Nick Maton in the fifth inning. Lopez was relieved in the fifth by Joe Record (W, 1-0), who struck out two Tides batters with two runners on to preserve a 2-0 lead.

Durham (5-6) went ahead of Tucker Davidson (L, 2-3) in the fifth by scoring a pair of runs. Ronny Simon opened the frame with a single, advanced on a wild pitch, then scored on the first of Pinto's three hits. After a walk, Jake Mangum doubled into the left field corner to score Pinto for a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth, Simon reached on an infield hit, stole second base before Pinto knocked him in again on a single to left.

With the Bulls ahead of Norfolk (4-6) 3-1 in the seventh, the game was delayed by 29 minutes due to rain. Following the delay, Durham scored twice in the eight on a base hit by Bob Seymour to put Durham ahead 5-1.

Tyler Zuber (S, 4) threw the final two innings to record his fourth save.

The Bulls lead the series 3-2 and conclude their mini homestand on Saturday night. Mason Montgomery (0-5, 6.08) is slated to start against Chayce McDermott (2-5, 3.79) at 6:35 PM ET.

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

#DURHAMBULLS

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.