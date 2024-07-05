SWB Game Notes - July 5

July 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-3, 41-42) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (3-6, 46-37)

Game 84 | Home Game 42 | PNC Field | Friday, July 5, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP David Parkinson (1-4, 5.84) vs RHP JT Brubaker (MLB Rehab)

MASTER MAURICIO - Alex Mauricio made his first appearance last night after being reinstated off of the injured list. The righty worked one clean inning on 14 pitches, striking out the first two batters he faced. Mauricio was on the 7-Day Injured List from May 31-July 3. He has recorded a 0.99 earned run average between two levels. In 16 appearances, he has issued just 10 walks to 30 strikeouts.

BULLPEN'S BEST- Last night, the RailRiders had four arms out of the bullpen that each threw an inning of clean work. Cody Morris, Alex Mauricio, and Chasen Shreve each sat down the side in order and if you add in Edgar Barclay's final inning and a third - the pitching staff retired 13 batters straight. Ron Marinaccio finished the game with a scoreless frame. After allowing a leadoff double, he struck out two IronPigs to end the ninth.

EARLY DEFICIT- After allowing four runs in the first in, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once again faced an early deficit. The team is 14-24 when they have let their opponents get on the board first. Rivals have plated an inning-high 74 runs in the first frame whereas the RailRiders have only knocked in 55. Their best inning to score has been the 7th with 71 runs plated.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. has worked a 3.07 ERA in 23 appearances. In 29.1 innings, he has struck out 31 batters. The righty has inherited ten runners this season and hasn't allowed any to score. Underwood, Jr. has two wins and two saves. The Yankees signed him as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

CHASEN BACK- Reliever Chasen Shreve has made four scoreless appearances since rejoining the Yankees farm system. He spent parts of three seasons from 2015-2017 affiliated with the club. A lefty arm, Shreve saw time in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for parts of each of those summers totalling 23 appearances. Then he signed back with the organization in 2022 where he had five outings as a RailRider. Shreve originally started the season with the Texas Rangers Triple-A team, but after not receiving the call up he took his opt out and was granted release. The Yankees signed him back on June 24. The 33-year-old has1 3.97 ERA in 367 Major League outings.

JT'S JOURNEY- JT Brubaker has had his Major League rehab assignment transferred to the RailRiders. The righty is set to make his fourth rehab start tonight. Brubaker was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates along with $500,000 of International Bonus Pool money for a Player to Be Named Later (INF Keiner Delgado) on March 29, just prior to Opening Day. Brubaker did not pitch last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 2, 2023. He has worked ten innings, allowing just two earned runs, while striking out five. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said he is going to be built up as a starter, but could be used in many different roles.

International League Stories from July 5, 2024

