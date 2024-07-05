Bisons Unable to Keep Rochester Offense in Check on Friday

July 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, PA- The Buffalo Bisons fell victim to a seven-run rally in 7-3 loss to the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night at Innovative Field.

Alan Roden led the Bisons offense Friday night registering two RBIs and one hit in four at bats also drawing a walk in the loss to Rochester.

The Red Wings would be led by Drew Milas notching two hits, two RBIs in four at bats. Carter Kieboom would be reliable at the plate going 1-3 at bat while scoring two runs and drawing a walk.

The Bisons would get on the board first after two scoreless innings thanks to Will Robertson. An RBI single from Robertson scored Phil Clarke and gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead. Alan Roden extended the lead to 3-0 on a two-run single. Roden reached on a fielding error by second baseman Darren Baker, Riley Tirotta and Gabriel Cancel would score on the play.

Rochester responded immediately in the bottom of the third courtesy of Dylan Crews. Dylan Crews hit his third triple A home run to cut Buffalo's lead to 3-1.

The Red Wings would take the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Stone Garret would start the five-run inning with a two run double, tying the game at 3-3. Travis Blankenhorn would drive in the run to take the lead at 4-3 with an RBI single. An RBI double from Trey Lipscomb gave Rochester a 5-3 lead to end the fifth. Jackson Cluff, Alex Call, Baker, and Kieboom would all score in the inning.

Milas would bring the score to 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh with his first triple of the season. Milas would score Kieboom and Lipscomb to give the Red Wings a four-run lead to end the inning.

Buffalo would play much of the game without longtime shortstop Rafael Lantigua. Lantigua was forced to leave the game with a hand injury after being hit by a pitch trying to check his swing. He would be replaced by catcher Max McDowell to finish the at bat for Lantigua.

The Bisons pitching staff put together a solid night to keep the Bisons within reach. Aaron Sanchez made his tenth start of the season and pitched 4.1 innings and notched four strikeouts. Brandon Eisert would pitch 1.1 innings and give up no runs, two hits and notch three strikeouts. Connor Cooke pitched an inning of relief as well giving up two runs and throwing a strikeout.

Buffalo would try but could not mount a comeback in the top of the ninth losing their fourth straight to Rochester. Robertson would notch two hits and an RBI in four at bats. Clarke, Cancel, and Tirotta would all register a hit for Buffalo.

The six-game set against Rochester concludes Saturday night back at Innovative Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

