Heller and Honeywell Shut Down Bats After Indians Early Offensive Attack

July 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Ben Heller and Brent Honeywell fended off a comeback effort from the Louisville Bats to clinch the Indianapolis Indians' fourth consecutive win on Friday night at Victory Field, 7-6.

The four-game winning streak ties Indianapolis' longest this season, set from April 4-6 (2) vs. Memphis.

The Indians (5-5, 38-45) leapt out to a 7-0 lead through the first two frames on key hitting by the top half of the batting order against Justus Sheffield (L, 0-1). Liover Peguero plated the first two in the opening inning when, on the eighth pitch of his two-out, full-count at-bat, he lined a triple into the left-center alley.

A five-run second inning followed, with five of the first six batters reaching base safely. Ji Hwan Bae plated one with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly and Alika Williams singled home another before Henry Davis highlighted the frame with a two-run two-bagger. After swiping third base, a throwing error by catcher Michael Trautwein allowed Davis to come home safely.

The Bats (3-7, 41-43) didn't go quietly, scoring six unanswered runs to tighten Indy's lead to one run. Former Indian Erik González started the rally with an RBI double in the fourth inning and came around to score on a Jacob Hurtubise single. The two assisted the rally again in the sixth, with González scoring on a sacrifice bunt and subsequent throwing error by Connor Sadzeck. Hernán Perez then launched a three-run homer in the seventh.

Ryan Borucki (W, 1-0) fanned two over a scoreless fifth inning as the second arm out of the bullpen for Indy. In relief of Justin Bruihl, Ben Heller entered with the game-tying runner on first base in the top of the seventh and ended the threat with one pitch. He then combined with Brent Honeywell (S, 7) to silence Louisville with 2.0 perfect innings and three strikeouts.

Williams led the team with his second consecutive three-hit performance. Peguero joined him with a two-hit night, both coming for extra bases in the first two innings. Davis and Peguero each led the team with two RBI.

The Indians and Bats will face off in the series finale at Victory Field tomorrow at 7:05 PM. The Indians currently lead the rain-shortened, five-game home-and-home series 4-0 after taking the first two games at Louisville Slugger Field. Capping the set tomorrow for Indianapolis is LHP Marco Gonzales (0-0, 3.00), making the second start of his rehab assignment. Countering for Louisville will be RHP Julian Aguiar (0-0, 4.00).

