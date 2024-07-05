Heller and Honeywell Shut Down Bats After Indians Early Offensive Attack
July 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Ben Heller and Brent Honeywell fended off a comeback effort from the Louisville Bats to clinch the Indianapolis Indians' fourth consecutive win on Friday night at Victory Field, 7-6.
The four-game winning streak ties Indianapolis' longest this season, set from April 4-6 (2) vs. Memphis.
The Indians (5-5, 38-45) leapt out to a 7-0 lead through the first two frames on key hitting by the top half of the batting order against Justus Sheffield (L, 0-1). Liover Peguero plated the first two in the opening inning when, on the eighth pitch of his two-out, full-count at-bat, he lined a triple into the left-center alley.
A five-run second inning followed, with five of the first six batters reaching base safely. Ji Hwan Bae plated one with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly and Alika Williams singled home another before Henry Davis highlighted the frame with a two-run two-bagger. After swiping third base, a throwing error by catcher Michael Trautwein allowed Davis to come home safely.
The Bats (3-7, 41-43) didn't go quietly, scoring six unanswered runs to tighten Indy's lead to one run. Former Indian Erik González started the rally with an RBI double in the fourth inning and came around to score on a Jacob Hurtubise single. The two assisted the rally again in the sixth, with González scoring on a sacrifice bunt and subsequent throwing error by Connor Sadzeck. Hernán Perez then launched a three-run homer in the seventh.
Ryan Borucki (W, 1-0) fanned two over a scoreless fifth inning as the second arm out of the bullpen for Indy. In relief of Justin Bruihl, Ben Heller entered with the game-tying runner on first base in the top of the seventh and ended the threat with one pitch. He then combined with Brent Honeywell (S, 7) to silence Louisville with 2.0 perfect innings and three strikeouts.
Williams led the team with his second consecutive three-hit performance. Peguero joined him with a two-hit night, both coming for extra bases in the first two innings. Davis and Peguero each led the team with two RBI.
The Indians and Bats will face off in the series finale at Victory Field tomorrow at 7:05 PM. The Indians currently lead the rain-shortened, five-game home-and-home series 4-0 after taking the first two games at Louisville Slugger Field. Capping the set tomorrow for Indianapolis is LHP Marco Gonzales (0-0, 3.00), making the second start of his rehab assignment. Countering for Louisville will be RHP Julian Aguiar (0-0, 4.00).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 5, 2024
- Omaha Walked-off by Iowa 6-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Stripers See Early Leads Slip Away in St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- Williams' Two Blasts, Four RBI Lead Saints to 11-5 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Stripers See Early Leads Slip Away in St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- Heller and Honeywell Shut Down Bats After Indians Early Offensive Attack - Indianapolis Indians
- Mejia's Grand Slam Not Enough, Sounds Drop Second Straight to Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Herrera Homers, Baker Blasts In Memphis Comeback Win Over Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats' Furious Comeback Falls Short in 7-6 Loss to Indians - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Lose Second Straight at Home to Mets, 4-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Unable to Keep Rochester Offense in Check on Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- Pereda, Anderson, Four-Run Fourth Push Shrimp to Victory - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Javier Baez Homers in a Walk-off Loss to Columbus - Toledo Mud Hens
- Lopez, Pinto Lead Bulls by Tides, 5-2 - Durham Bulls
- Bats' Furious Comeback Falls Short in 7-6 Loss to Indians - Louisville Bats
- Knights Drop Friday's Game to 'Shrimp, 5-3 - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Top IronPigs 7-5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Norfolk Falls To Durham, 5-2 - Norfolk Tides
- Ruben Cardenas Homers for a Second Straight Night But 'Pigs' Late Rally Falls Short - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Bullpen Stars Again as Mets Top Red Sox, 4-2, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- July 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Andrés Alvarez Named Indians June Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - July 5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 5 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Homer Happy Red Wings Win Fourth of July Contest - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Heller and Honeywell Shut Down Bats After Indians Early Offensive Attack
- Andrés Alvarez Named Indians June Player of the Month
- Indians Take Advantage of Bats' Errors in July Fourth Victory
- Catcher Henry Davis Continues Rehab Assignment with Indians
- Wednesday Contest Between Indianapolis and Louisville Postponed Due to Inclement Weather