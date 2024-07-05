WooSox Lose Second Straight at Home to Mets, 4-2

July 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA -- Grant Gambrell hurled four innings of one-run ball, but the Worcester Red Sox (5-5)/(40-45) lost their second straight at home to the Syracuse Mets (7-4)/(53-32) by a final score of 4-2 on Friday night at Polar Park in game five of their six-game home and home series.

After quiet first innings for both teams, the Mets pushed the first run across in the top of the second. Luke Ritter and Pablo Reyes led off the frame with back-to-back singles to put men on first and second with nobody out. WooSox starter Grant Gambrell retired the next two Mets hitters, but Yolmer Sanchez lined a double over Matthew Lugo's head in left to plate Ritter, giving Syracuse a 1-0 lead.

Worcester failed to answer in the bottom half of the inning, but got the run back in the third. Chase Meidroth drilled his 16th double of the year down the left field line and was followed by three consecutive two-out walks to tie the game. At the end of three, the game was knotted up at one.

In the following inning, the WooSox looked to break the game wide open. After Niko Kavadas led off the frame with his second of four walks, Matthew Lugo roped a double into right-center to put runners on second and third with nobody out for Eddy Alvarez. The 34-year-old proceeded to drive in Kavadas with an RBI infield single before Mets pitcher Tylor Megill picked up a strikeout and double play to get out of the inning only allowing the one run. At the end of four innings, the WooSox led, 2-1.

To start the fifth, Brad Keller relieved Gambrell on the mound--who exited the game with four complete innings for only second time since the beginning of the June. The 26-year-old finished with a final line of 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.

In his first inning of work, Keller tossed a perfect frame picking up a strikeout and two groundouts. The right-hander continued for Worcester in the sixth, but struggled with command.

Keller walked three in the inning--two of which with two outs--to load the bases for Mets nine-hitter Hayden Senger. The 27-year-old backstop lined his 10th double of the year over Lugo's outstretched glove in left to clear the bases, giving the Mets the lead. Keller retired the next batter he faced, but the damage was done. Following a scoreless bottom half for the WooSox, Syracuse had a two-run advantage entering the seventh inning.

Keller remained on the mound in the seventh and retired the Mets in order, picking up two strikeouts in the process. Ryan Zeferjahn, who was reinstated from the Development List prior to Friday night's game, entered for the eighth and fired a perfect inning, adding a strikeout of his own. However, trailing by two with six outs to go, the WooSox bats were in search of a spark.

Wilkin Ramos' first pitch of the eighth inning hit Mickey Gasper to put a man aboard for Worcester. The Mets right-hander allowed another free pass before being lifted from the game with two outs. Josh Walker entered on the mound and walked the first batter he faced to load the bases with two outs and Lugo stepping to the plate. Looking for his second extra-base hit of the game, Lugo flew out to left to end the inning. Heading to the ninth, the Mets held a 4-2 lead.

After a quiet top half for the Syracuse, the WooSox were down to their last out when Nick Sogard blooped a ball into right to bring the tying run to the plate in Mickey Gasper. With a full count, the WooSox designated hitter gave one a ride to deep center, but Rhylan Thomas made the catch a couple steps from the warning track to end the game.

In Worcester's 4-2 loss to Syracuse, Tyler Jay (W, 5-0) earned the victory in 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen while Keller (L, 1-1) picked up the defeat.

The WooSox and Mets will wrap-up their six-game home and home series at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park. Cooper Criswell (1-2, 1.83) is scheduled to start for Worcester opposite Blade Tidwell (0-2, 5.12) for Syracuse. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN+ and radio coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

