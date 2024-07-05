Pereda, Anderson, Four-Run Fourth Push Shrimp to Victory
July 5, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
CHARLOTTE - Jhonny Pereda reached base three times, drove a run and scored a run, Shaun Anderson pitched 6.0 strong innings and a four-run fourth pushed the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-3 victory over the Charlotte Knights from Truist Field.
With Charlotte (38-46, 5-5) ahead 2-1, Troy Johnston started the fourth with a double. Two batters later, Pereda walked before Tristan Gray tied the score with an RBI single. José Devers greeted new reliever Joe Barlow, who had replaced Sean Burke (0-2), with a two-run double to give Jacksonville (41-45, 6-5) a 4-2 lead. Two batters later, Jonathan Davis' RBI two-bagger put the score at 5-2.
Anderson (1-1) ceded just two runs on six hits in 6.0 innings to earn the win. He struck out four against three walks before yielding to George Soriano, who worked 3.0 innings for his second save. Soriano's lone mistake resulted in a Michael Chavis solo shot in the eighth inning to pull the Knights within 5-3.
The Jumbo Shrimp jumped on the board in the second. Griffin Conine led off with a single before scoring from first on a Pereda double.
Charlotte tied the game in the bottom of the second. Bryan Ramos walked to begin the frame and advanced to third on Colson Montgomery's base hit. Zach DeLoach followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the score at one.
Dominic Fletcher's leadoff third-inning homer gave the Knights a 2-1 advantage.
Jacksonville and Charlotte meet again in Saturday's 6:50 p.m. rubber match. Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
