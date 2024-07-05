Andrés Alvarez Named Indians June Player of the Month

July 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today named infielder Andrés Alvarez as their June Player of the Month after he reached base safely in 17 of 19 games while leading the team in batting average, onbase percentage, OPS and runs. Alvarez, 27, hit .299 (20-for-67) with three doubles, one triple, two home runs, eight RBI, a .382 on-base percentage and .845 OPS while appearing in 19 of Indianapolis' 26 games for the month. His 20 hits tied with Liover Peguero for the most on the team.

His month was highlighted by a pair of career-high tying four-hit performances on June 5 vs. Columbus and June 15 at Jacksonville. He also logged a 14-game on-base streak from June 8-29, during which he hit .311 (14-for-45) with three doubles, one home run, five RBI, a .426 on-base percentage and .870 OPS. The streak was the second-longest of his career behind a 20-game stretch from June 29-July 24, 2022, with Double-A Altoona.

Alvarez has appeared in 43 total games with Indianapolis this season, hitting .272 (40-for-147) with five doubles, one triple, five home runs, 17 RBI and three stolen bases. He has excelled against left-handed pitching, posting a .359 batting average (14-for-39) with three long balls and a 1.086 OPS.

The Chula Vista, Calif. native was selected by Pittsburgh in the 22nd round (664th overall) of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Washington State (Pullman) University.

