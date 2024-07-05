Herrera Homers, Baker Blasts In Memphis Comeback Win Over Nashville

July 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a three-game road trip with a 7-4 win over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

With Memphis trailing 4-0 and two outs in the fifth, MLB Rehabbing designated hitter Ivan Herrera smacked a three-run homer to get the Redbirds on the board. To lead off the next inning, first baseman Luken Baker crushed his second home run in as many days to tie the game. Baker extended his league-leading home run and RBI totals to 25 and 61 respectively.

Starting pitcher Ian Bedell (1-0) allowed four runs on two hits, walked four and struck out two in 6.0 innings pitched to earn his first career Triple-A win. His only runs allowed scored on a two-out grand slam in the first inning after Bedell walked the bases loaded. Nick Robertson (S, 1) tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning to get his first save with Memphis.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, July 9 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.