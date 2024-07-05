Ruben Cardenas Homers for a Second Straight Night But 'Pigs' Late Rally Falls Short

July 5, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Moosic, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (41-43, 7-4) rallied from multiple early deficits but couldn't complete one final late comeback in a 7-5 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (47-37, 4-6) on Friday night at PNC Field.

The RailRiders started the scoring in the second inning with two homers: a solo shot for Agustin Ramirez, his third of the year, and a two-run homer for Taylor Trammell, his fourth.

The first rally of the day for the 'Pigs tied the game in the third. With two outs, Darick Hall come through with an RBI single before Ruben Cardenas swatted a two-run homer, his ninth for the IronPigs, to tie the game.

A solo homer for Jorbit Vivas, his fourth, gave the RailRiders the lead back in the last of the third before the 'Pigs again tied the score in the fifth, this time thanks to a Nick Podkul two-out, two-strike RBI single after a Buddy Kennedy leadoff double.

The RailRiders took the lead for good in the sixth. Carlos Narvaez walked with one out and Oscar Gonzalez immediately doubled him home to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead.

Single tallies in the seventh and eighth gave the RailRiders insurance as Vivas drove in a run in the seventh with a base hit and Jeter Downs legged out an infield single in the eighth to extend the RailRiders lead to 7-4.

The 'Pigs didn't go down without one final rally however. Ruben Cardenas walked to begin the ninth and a pinch-hit for Jim Haley put two aboard. Cody Roberts came up off the bench and singled home Cardenas, putting the tying run on base and bringing the go-ahead run to the plate. However, the 'Pigs would strand both runners on base to end the game, a 7-5 final.

Oddainer Mosqueda (5-0) collected the win in relief, working a scoreless frame while allowing a hit and walk.

Andrew Bellatti (2-1) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing the game-winning run on one hits and one walk, striking out one in an inning of work.

The IronPigs and RailRiders wrap their series at PNC Field on Saturday, July 6. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. with Kolby Allard (2-5, 6.20) on the bump for the IronPigs while the RailRiders go for Will Warren (5-5, 7.05)

