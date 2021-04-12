Jared McIsaac Assigned by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday assigned defenseman Jared McIsaac to the Grand Rapids Griffins after activating him from injured reserve.

McIsaac, 21, was the Red Wings' fourth pick (second round, 36th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He underwent surgery for a shoulder injury in late October and will be available to make his Griffins and AHL debuts later this week when the team begins a seven-game homestand.

McIsaac began his professional hockey career last fall after being loaned to HPK in Finland's SM-Liiga. He wrapped up his major-junior career in 2019-20, splitting time with the Halifax Mooseheads and Moncton Wildcats in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and totaling 19 points (4-15--19) in 28 games. The Truro, Nova Scotia, native also captured a gold medal with Canada at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, contributing four points (1-3--4) in seven games.

The Griffins will return to action this Thursday when they host the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. to start a seven-game homestand. Fans can watch the game on WXSP-TV or AHLTV, or tune in to ESPN 96.1 FM.

