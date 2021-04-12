Wolves Insider: Succeeding on All Fronts

SUCCEEDING ON ALL FRONTS

When the Chicago Wolves and Carolina Hurricanes announced their new three-year partnership last fall, Wolves owner Don Levin explained why he was so excited to reunite with Carolina president/general manager Don Waddell. The duo established a successful relationship in the 2000s when the Wolves were affiliated with Waddell and the Atlanta Thrashers.

"We want to continue the relationship we had," Levin said. "I don't want to change anything. We had great communication and we like helping each other succeed. NHL general managers want to win championships with their players that are being developed by their AHL affiliate. That's exactly what we want to do."

One way AHL teams develop players is by winning with them. The Wolves boast the American Hockey League's best points percentage at .775 (15-4-0-1). Now, this year the Wolves are serving as the Hurricanes' partner AND the Nashville Predators' partner. Both teams are currently among the top four in the NHL's Central Division.

Most of the Wolves' help for Carolina has consisted of sending players to bolster the taxi squad, though Petr Mrazek, Morgan Geekie, Max McCormick and Joakim Ryan all have taken advantage of a spin through Chicago to get sharp for the Hurricanes.

As for Nashville, eight Wolves players (Frederic Allard, Alex Carrier, Jeremy Davies, Tanner Jeannot, Tyler Lewington, Sean Malone, Rem Pitlick and Cole Smith) have seen action for the injury-laden Predators. Nashville has climbed into Stanley Cup playoff position with a recent 10-2-0 run.

WE WANT YOU IN '21-22

REMEMBER THE SCHEDULE CHANGE

Please make a note that the Wolves game scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 15. Game time remains 6 p.m.

Starting with the April 15 game, the Wolves are slated to play 13 games over the final 31 days of the regular season. During a season that has been unique in so many ways, this is one aspect that mirrors a normal regular season as the Wolves tend to play nearly every other day over the final month.

TOP LINE

PHIL TOMASINO

The 19-year-old rookie forward from Ontario keeps piling up the points. In the Wolves' three games last week, Tomasino racked up two goals and three assists to push his point streak to six games. Tomasino owns 7 goals and 13 assists this season, which ranks him third among all AHL rookies in points.

DOMINIK BOKK

Yet another prized rookie forward on the Wolves' roster, 21-year-old Dominik Bokk maintained his golden touch in the offensive zone with two goals in three games last week. The Germany native owns seven goals in his last 10 games, which makes him one of the hottest players in the league not named Tanner Jeannot (who has scored eight goals in his last eight games).

JAMIESON REES

Wrapping up the rookie trio of excellence, this 20-year-old center from Ontario produced two clutch assists during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win at Iowa. With the Wolves trailing 2-0, Rees swiped a puck and send a long pass ahead to Anthony Richard for a breakaway goal. In overtime, Rees fired the shot that set up Sean Malone for the game-winning rebound goal.

REWIND (1-2-0-0)

SATURDAY, APRIL 10: CHICAGO 5, (at) IOWA 4

Center Sean Malone knocked in a rebound of Jamieson Rees' shot 1:43 into overtime to give the Wolves the victory at Wells Fargo Arena and reclaim the best record in the AHL.

The Wolves fell behind 2-0, but forwards Anthony Richard, Phil Tomasino, Dominik Bokk and Sheldon Rempal reeled off four consecutive goals to build a 4-2 lead in the third.

Goaltender Antoine Bibeau rejected 35 shots in regulation to earn the win.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9: (at) IOWA 4, CHICAGO 1

Iowa scored in the opening minute and added a pair of power-play goals in the first period to set the tone for the victory at Wells Fargo Arena.

Forward David Cotton scored in the second period to pull the Wolves within 3-1. Forward Phil Tomasino and defenseman Joakim Ryan earned assists - the latter his first point with Chicago.

Goaltender Connor Ingram posted 32 saves in his Wolves debut.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7: (AT) ROCKFORD 4, CHICAGO 3

Former Wolves forward Brandon Pirri registered his first AHL hat trick since accomplishing for Chicago at Rockford in Dec. 2018 as the IceHogs snapped the Wolves' six-game winning streak.

Forward Tanner Jeannot extended his goal streak to eight games and point streak to 12 while rookie Phil Tomasino posted three points (G, 2A) and Dominik Bokk scored a power-play goal.

Goaltender Beck Warm stopped 13 shots in his first action since March 13.

UPCOMING GAMES

Thursday, April 15 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. Van Andel Arena AHLTV

Saturday, April 17 at Rockford 6 p.m. Rockford MetroCentre AHLTV

Wednesday, April 21 vs. Rockford 7 p.m. Wolves Training Facility AHLTV

Friday, April 23 at Cleveland 6 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse AHLTV

Saturday, April 24 at Cleveland 3 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse AHLTV

